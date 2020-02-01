Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo Council ignore Cabinet suggestions on street name changes

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has renamed some of the city's major streets and buildings in a move the local authority says is meant to preserve the pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial history and heritage of the city. However, the move could put BCC at loggerheads with Government as it has ignored some street name changes that were effected by Cabinet last November.

Cabinet announced a number of street name changes in the country's major cities, a development that saw a number of the nation's heroes both living and dead being honoured.

Council resolved to adopt the street name changes following a motion that was tabled by ward 17 councillor, Sikhululekile Moyo. In her motion, Clr Moyo noted that in terms of the Urban Councils Act, councillors have the powers to name, re-name, alter or change names of streets and buildings.

"Section 274 as read with Section 276 of the Constitution constitutes, establishes and confers authority on Urban Local Authorities to represent and manage the affairs of people in urban areas throughout Zimbabwe. A Local authority has the right to govern, on its own initiative, the local affairs of people within the area for which it has been established, and has all the powers necessary to do so. It is also desirable to preserve the pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial history and heritage of the local people of Bulawayo and promote national cohesion, healing, peace and tranquility in a devolved unitary state," reads part of the motion.

The MDC Alliance-led council resolved to stick to the numbered format for Avenues in the CBD from First to 15th Avenue.

Cabinet had renamed some of the Avenues, with Sixth Avenue being renamed - Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way in honour of the President. However, councillors chose to honour the President by renaming George Avenue (from Harare Road to Old Esigodini Road) - Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Avenue.

In defending this move, Clr Moyo, in her motion, said; " . . .  for sequencing and chronological arrangement of roads and streets within the jurisdiction of the city of Bulawayo local authority area, it is imperative to preserve the numbering of Avenues from First to Fifteenth Avenue as a unique historical feature of Bulawayo's road network in the Central Business District".

Other major roads that have been renamed include; Leopold Takawira Avenue (from Samuel Parirenyatwa Street to Umguza River Bridge along Gwanda Road) which is now King Mzilikazi Road, Nketa Drive is now Queen Lozikheyi Dlodlo Drive, Athlone Avenue is Simon Vengai Muzenda Road and 23rd Avenue is Landa John Nkomo Road.

Lady Stanley Avenue is now Mama Joanna Mafuyana Avenue, Steeldale Road and Anthony Tylor Road is now Albert Nxele Road, Dunde Drive has been renamed Sikhanyiso Duke Ndlovu Drive, Fife Street is now Nikita Mangena Street and Fort Street has been renamed Lookout Masuku Street.

Old Khami Road is Sydney Malunga Road, Basch Street is Dumiso Dabengwa Road, Waverley Road is  Jairos Jiri Road while Fairbridge has been renamed Erick Bloch Way.

Other roads renamed are Hillside Road which is now Sir Garfield Todd Road, Van Riebeck Road is Joseph Msika Drive, Connaught Avenue is Cephas Cele Avenue, Collenbrander Road is Daniel Madzimbamuto Road, Manchester Road is now George Nyandoro Road, Vera Road is now Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu Road, Birkenhead Road has been renamed Sikanjaya Muntanga Road and Doncaster Road is now Maria Msika Road.

Lobengula Street has been corrected to King Lobengula Street, together with Moffat Road in Hillside which has been corrected to Robert Moffat Drive and Leander Road in Hillside which is now Dr Leander Star Jameson.

Other roads that have been corrected are Coghlan Avenue which is now Charles Patrick Coghlan Avenue and Cecil Avenue which is now Cecil John Rhodes Avenue.

In defending the move to keep a number of colonial era names, Clr Moyo argued that this was meant to; "preserve the richness of Bulawayo's founding and colonial history."

The councillors also resolved to rename Stanley Hall in Makokoba and Pelandaba Clinic. "Stanley Hall in Makokoba has been renamed Liberation Legacy Square for its role in hosting political meetings during the liberation struggle.

The hall will have paintings of men and women who played a role in the liberation of Zimbabwe.

"Pelandaba Clinic has been renamed Thenjiwe Lesabe Clinic in recognition of the late former Zipra Liberation Stalwart," reads part of the motion.

In the Cabinet directive, some of the roads that were supposed to be renamed in Bulawayo include the stretch from Fourth Avenue through to Seventh Street up to George to John Landa Nkomo Avenue, Collenbrander Avenue to Lookout Masuku Avenue, Victoria Falls Road to Mosi-Oa-Tunya Road and Fort Street through to Bellevue Road up to Plumtree Road had been renamed Benjamin Burombo Street.

Local Government and Public works Minister July Moyo could not be reached for comment last night.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

5 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

8 mins ago | 24 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 685 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1048 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1939 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2023 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 739 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4512 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6371 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4363 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5311 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2419 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2998 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Chiwenga's wife ordered to reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne

14 hrs ago | 1988 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days