Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mark Harrison receives his work permit

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS' head coach Mark Harrison has received his work permit and now officially takes charge of the Bulawayo giants' pre-season preparations that were being overseen by assistant coaches Mandla Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu.

According to Highlanders' chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube, the Briton received his work permit on Tuesday. "It's all sorted out now; his papers are in order and he is already on the ground working," said Dube.

Harrison penned a two-year contract with Highlanders, taking over from Dutchman Pieter de Jongh, who declined to extend his four-month contract and instead chose to join reigning league champions FC Platinum.

A holder of a Uefa A coaching badge, Harrison has previously managed the Bangladesh national team from 2000-2001, South African sides Mpumalanga Black Aces, African Warriors, Bay Stars, Chippa United and Golden Arrows.

He also had a two-year stint with Township Rollers in Botswana.

In Zimbabwe he headed the Caps United (2015) and Harare City dugouts. The Englishman quit just four months into his marriage with Makepekepe citing non-payment of his salary.

He left Harare City to give moral support to his wife after her father fell seriously ill in the United Kingdom. Upon arrival from the United Kingdom, Harrison immediately declared his intention to stop FC Platinum's dominance in the local league that has seen them winning three back-to-back championships.

"FC Platinum have now won the league three titles on the bounce and I think they need to be knocked off the perch. It's high time now.  

"We've got a lot of work to do; I am not saying we will win the league, but that's going to be the mentality," Harrison declared moments after arriving in Bulawayo.

Bosso last won the league title in 2006 under Methembe Ndlovu. The following season they were toppled by perennial rivals Dynamos, who managed 64 points compared to Bosso's 55, as they settled for the runners-up spot.

Bosso survived relegation by three points in 2008 when they ended the season with a paltry 39 points, a massive 21 points behind league winners Monomotapa.

In 2009 Highlanders finished fourth on 44 points, nine points behind champions Gunners, but the following year they took their points tally to 57 for a fourth-place finish, nine points behind Motor Action.

Tshilamoya ended 2011 perched seventh with 43 points, but came back strongly in 2012, finishing tied on 69 points with Dynamos only for the Harare giants to claim the title by virtue of a superior goal difference. It was the same grief for the Bulawayo giants in 2013 when they ended the season tied on 55 points with Dynamos only to lose the title by goal difference.

The 2012 and 2013 end of season positions were the best for Highlanders in the period under review.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

5 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

8 mins ago | 24 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 685 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1047 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1939 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2023 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 739 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4512 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6371 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4363 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5311 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2419 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2998 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Chiwenga's wife ordered to reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne

14 hrs ago | 1988 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days