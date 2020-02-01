Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

15-year-old girl electrocuted during church service

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
A 15-year-old girl died in Nkulumane suburb, Bulawayo, on Tuesday night in a case of suspected electrocution while doing laundry in a bathroom.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the deceased, a Form Three pupil at Nkulumane High School, was found lying unconscious in the bathroom with water running from the tap.

She was later confirmed dead and some locals noticed that there were electric wires that were exposed in the house.

"A 15-year-old girl died in case of suspected electrocution. She was found lying in the bathroom by one of the family members," said Asst Insp Msebele.  

She said the incident happened during a church service which was at the deceased's family house.  

"One of the family members went into the bathroom and she found the girl unconscious while water was running from the tap. The member suffered electric shocks when she tried to administer first aid to the now deceased," said Ass Insp Msebele.

She said other family members had to switch off the mains before calling a doctor who certififed the girl dead.

Neighbours yesterday refused to comment as the girl's parents were yet to arrive from South Africa. Another family member said: "It's obvious this is case of electrocution. There were naked wires here."  

Councillor for Ward 22, Mr Rodney Jere, said the incident is regrettable and painful. The body of the deceased has since been taken to Mpilo Central Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The incident comes a week after two juveniles and their grandmother aged 57 were burnt to death when their Morningside home in Bulawayo was gutted by fire triggered by an electrical fault.

Last year a 13-year-old Form 1 pupil from Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo was electrocuted while fetching lemons from a tree.


Source - chronicle

