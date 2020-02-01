Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo to host Independence Day celebrations

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
THE 40th Independence Day anniversary will be held in Bulawayo for the first time in the history of the country. In the past the Independence celebrations were held in Harare.

Briefing the media soon after the Politburo meeting yesterday, Zanu-PF acting secretary for Information and Publicity Patrick Chinamasa said the move is in line with the New Dispensation's thrust of devolution.  

"As you might be aware 2020 marks our 40th year of Independence, so we are going to have our 40th anniversary this year on April 18, 2020.   

"We have taken a decision that in future independence celebration will rotate from province to province, in the past the celebrations were held in Harare. Starting from this pattern of rotation we are going to hold our 18th Independence in Bulawayo in line with the new dispensation's thrust on devolution," said Chinamasa.  

Zimbabwe attained its independence in 1980, after a protracted liberation struggle. The Independence brought many benefits to the indeginous people who were deprived of means of production by successive colonial governments.

Thousands of Zimbabweans are now earning a living from agriculture follwoing Government's land reform programme which corrected the skewed land ownership which favoured the minority white farmers.

The Government is now conducting a land audit to ensure equitable distribution of this finite resource.

Meanwhile, the Politburo has selected Mashonaland Central to host this year's 19th Annual People's Conference.

Source - chronicle

