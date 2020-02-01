Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lupane State University cut off internet

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
LUPANE State University (LSU) has reportedly gone for a month without internet access due to failure to pay their Internet Service Provider.

Staffers at the institution said the internet blackout at the Bulawayo campus started at the beginning of January as the institution owed TelOne an undisclosed amount of money in debt.

"The month-long absence of internet access has left the LSU lecturers struggling to prepare for lectures adequately because their lecture preparation requires internet access for research," said a source.

They said without internet access, students were having difficulties accessing their e-learning platforms as their other source of internet access is overloaded due to high volumes of traffic.

The staffers at the university said it was difficult to implement Education 5.O, a policy that focuses on community outreach, innovation and industrialisation when there is no internet access to conduct the necessary research to achieve this.

They said LSU had done nothing to resolve the lack of internet access and there has allegedly been no communication between the institution's administration and its lecturers as to when the problem will be resolved.

Contacted for comment yesterday, LSU director of marketing and communication, Mr Zwelithini Dlamini, denied the allegations that the university's Bulawayo campus has been without internet access for a month.

"We only did not have internet access for two to three weeks. We have engaged the service provider, TelOne, and we have resolved the issue for a reasonable amount which I cannot disclose," he said.

Mr Dlamini said the reason for the university's failure to pay TelOne was because students were away on holiday and the institution relies on tuition fees for its revenue.



Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

4 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

8 mins ago | 24 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 685 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 774 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1045 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1939 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2022 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 777 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 739 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4512 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6371 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4362 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5310 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2419 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2998 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Chiwenga's wife ordered to reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne

14 hrs ago | 1988 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days