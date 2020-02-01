Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Panner beaten to death over loud music

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
AN Esigodini gold panner was beaten to death by his five colleagues for playing loud music, the police have confirmed.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena, said the incident happened on Sunday at around 9PM in Habane Township.  

She said Simbai Sibanda (26) from Nkayi was walking with his friend Mr Tawanda Mpofu while playing music on his radio when they were approached by the five suspects who confronted the two accusing them of making noise with their radio.

"I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Esigodini where a man was beaten to death for playing music on his radio.

The now deceased Simbai Sibanda and his friend Mr Tawanda Mpofu were on their way to see their friends at Habane Township from Esigodini Business Centre.

"Along the way Sibanda started playing music on his radio. As they were about to reach their destination, the pair came across the five suspects who were seated outside a house who started complaining about the noise from the music," she said.

Insp Mangena said the gang approached Sibanda and Mr Mpofu and demanded to know why they were making noise with their radio. She said one of them slapped Sibanda on the face while another struck him with a brick on the head.

Insp Mangena said the five suspects then ganged up on Sibanda and assaulted him with empty beer bottles, logs and stones until he lost consciousness.

She said Sibanda's friends heard the commotion and when they arrived at the scene the suspects had fled and he was already dead.  

Insp Mangena said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and the body was ferried to Esigodini District Hospital Mortuary. She said no arrests had been made and appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police.

"Investigations are underway and we haven't made any arrests. The five suspects are gold panners who stay in Habane Township. We don't have their full particulars but we only know that three of them are known by their nicknames which are Pitori, Tafadzwa and Philip. We appeal to anyone with information that could lead to their arrest or identification to contact any nearest police station.  

"As police we urge members of the community to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes but rather resolve issues amicably. We have a number of murder cases being reported over petty issues. In this case this man was killed over a petty issue of playing music on his radio which is something that could have been resolved easily," she said.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

4 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

8 mins ago | 24 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 684 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 772 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1045 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1939 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2020 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 738 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4511 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6370 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4361 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5310 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2419 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2998 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Chiwenga's wife ordered to reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne

14 hrs ago | 1988 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days