Town engineer found in possession of stolen council property

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
A SENIOR official at Beitbridge Municipality has been accused of receiving property worth $14 850 stolen from a project that is under his department.

Town engineer Douglas Siphuma (49), who recently appeared before provincial magistrate Perseverence Makala and was remanded to February 12 on free bail, allegedly failed to account for 27 rolls of razor wire positively identified by security officials from his workplace as belonging to Beitbridge Municipality.

Allegations are that between April 2019 and January 2020, Siphuma received the razor wire stolen from the town's sewer ponds.

During the same period, numerous reports of theft of municipal razor wire were made to his employer, where he is part of top management.

On January 8 this year, his subordinates employed in the security section were on patrol when they found him in possession of the wire, which he failed to account for.

Municipal police officers informed the Zimbabwe Republic Police, resulting in Siphuma's
arrest.

Siphuma, represented by Jabulani Mzinyathi, was not asked to plead.

Meanwhile, Beitbridge residents are puzzled why Siphuma is still at work when as a public worker he is supposed to be suspended until his case is concluded.

"It is common sense he should leave his office until his case is concluded because if he is convicted he will be doing more harm," one Beitbridge resident said.

Source - newsday

