Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe budgets US$5m for coronavirus

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
Over US$5,2 million has been earmarked for screening and monitoring suspected cases of the Novel (2019) coronavirus that has been declared a global public health emergency.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial meeting on the outbreak, disaster, emergency preparedness and response, focal person Isaac Phiri said government had budgeted the money to ensure that the virus is contained.

"The total of needs amounts to US$5 222 432 for screening and maintaining suspected coronavirus cases, with US$147 000 set aside for infection, prevention control through training of personnel," he said.

"But in the event that a case is detected, the amount is expected to rise to match the needs presented by the situation."

Phiri said they had been getting assistance from corporates to manage the situation in the country, with authorities determined to stop the virus from finding its way into the country.
He said surveillance and screening commenced on January 22 after Mimosa Mining chipped in with 10 thermo-detectors and thermo-scanners.

"We have been receiving daily assistance from the World Health Organisation (WHO). To date, 643 passengers from affected areas have been screened and are being followed up, with 109 of these being in Harare," Phiri said.

Harare City Council health services director Prosper Chonzi said the local authority had set aside two infectious diseases hospitals to deal with suspected cases.

He said Wilkins Hospital had been identified as the isolation centre and Granville Cemetery, popularly known as KuMbudzi, as the burial site in case the virus finds its way into the country and deaths are recorded.

"Beatrice Road Infectious Disease Hospital and Wilkins Hospital will handle suspected cases of the coronavirus, with seven beds set aside at Wilkins Hospital, but can be increased to 35 to admit patients anytime from now," Chonzi said.

"We have designated the burial site as well. Everything is properly thought out. In case of detection of the disease and the person subsequently dying, they will be buried there (Granville) under good environmental practices."

Community Working Group on Health executive director Itai Rusike urged government to increase its funding on health and focus the spending on preventing the disease before it becomes a disaster affecting the country directly.

"It is undeniable that the current broken health delivery system makes Zimbabwe very vulnerable should the virus spread into this country. It is not simply the health systems itself which is at stake from the threat of a global coronavirus outbreak, but the health of the whole nations, today and for the future," he said.

As of yesterday, the killer virus had claimed 500 lives in China since its outbreak three weeks ago.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

4 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

8 mins ago | 22 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 678 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1042 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1939 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2020 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 737 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4510 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6370 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4361 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5308 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2419 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2997 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Chiwenga's wife ordered to reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne

14 hrs ago | 1988 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days