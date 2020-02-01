Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
COLD Storage Commission (CSC) employees have called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step in and stop alleged asset stripping by a United Kingdom-based investor Boustead Beef (Pvt), claims that have been dismissed by the firm.

In an open letter, the petitioners, who include retrenchees, pensioners and current workers, pleaded with government to investigate the investor.

"Mr President, if possible, set up a small commission of inquiry into this deal comprising lawyers and finance/investment experts to bust this conman. If, indeed, our assessment is correct that Boustead Beef is a scam, then CSC was transferred cheaply and to the wrong person without proper regard to the massive value and income generation capacity of CSC," the petition read.

In March 2019, government signed an agreement with the UK-based investor to buy into CSC.

Under the deal, Boustead Beef (Pvt) was to also finance the rehabilitation of some CSC farms, where cattle fattening used to take place.

At the time, Boustead Beef (Pvt) promised to complete the resuscitation of CSC within six months before revitalising the Masvingo, Chinhoyi and Marondera branches.

CSC employees called for an audit of the company's assets.

"There is need for an independent audit up to a cut off point to establish the state of affairs prior to February 22, 2019, the date on which Boustead took over as per the LJFCP [Livestock Joint Farming Concession Project]. Assets verification and documentation is important to safeguard them from plunder through stripping," the petition by the CSC employees read in part.

"We suspect that after firing the CSC managers, Boustead Beef seeks to destroy all institutional memory of the company, thereby creating a conducive climate to plunder the properties without a trace. In our view, the government must ensure it keeps an audited record of all assets transferred to Boustead Beef in the LJFCP."

However, Boustead Beef (Pvt) has expressed confidence the company will resume full operations next month after the installation of a three megawatt solar plant, which will be used to power its main plant in Bulawayo in the face of rolling electricity outages.

The firm, which ceased operations and sent employees on forced leave in September 2019 to allow retooling and refurbishments, said it had taken delivery of the solar panels worth $10 million and other ancillary equipment awaiting installation while antiquated equipment and others which have outlived their lifespan have been removed.

Its tanning operations at its Bulawayo's Wet Blue Industries have resumed less than two months after it was taken out of judiciary management, NewsDay established during a visit to CSC yesterday.

Reggie Shoko, the company's consultant, said: "It was a retooling process which was taking place at the main abattoir and the canning factory, where we had to replace some of the malfunctioning equipment with new machinery such as the old compressors.

"We are ready to go, though not at a pace that was widely expected as there is a lot of retooling that had to take place. It's still baby steps, but we are producing, particularly at our tanning factor."

He added: "There is a lot that we have to deal with, its institutional legacy as a parastatal among others. We are, however, pleased to announce that we have received export orders with our first scheduled for April."

The company has promised to bring back to life the struggling CSC after promising to inject US$400 million over the next five years to revive the company, which had become dormant in the last two decades.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

4 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

8 mins ago | 22 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 678 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1041 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1939 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2020 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 737 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4510 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6369 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4361 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5308 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2419 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2997 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

Chiwenga's wife ordered to reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne

14 hrs ago | 1988 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days