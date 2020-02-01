Town clerk quits

News / National

by Staff reporter

MARONDERA'S long-serving town clerk, Josiah Musuwo has retired after more than three decades at the helm of the local authority.He has since been replaced by chamber secretary Rinashe Nyamuzihwa, albeit in an acting capacity, while council waits for the Ministry of Local Government to appoint a substantive town clerk from a list of four shortlisted candidates.Nyamuzihwa is among the four candidates shortlisted for the top post.Mayor Chengetai Murowa yesterday confirmed the development."According to the Urban Council Act, the chamber secretary takes over as the acting town clerk. Of course he is one of the shortlisted candidates, but we are just following what the law or Act demands. We had a full council meeting on (Monday) and the issue was discussed and finalised," he said.Musuwo was one of the longest-serving town clerks in the country who had survived several attempts to fire him over a litany of allegations. He left at time the local authority was owing creditors more than $22 million, while failing to recover $28 million from ratepayers.