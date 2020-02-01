Bar manager killed over empty bottle

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE at Kotwa Growth Point in Mudzi have arrested an imbiber who allegedly stabbed a bar manager with a pool stick after a misunderstanding over an empty beer bottle.Nyasha Mafuku (age not given) is in custody facing murder charges following the death of Simbarashe Takawira (28) who he allegedly fatally stabbed with a pool stick.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident."It is regrettable to report that a life was lost over such a petty issue. People should exercise restraint and avoid violence as a means to solve disputes," he said.According to the police, on January 25, at around 1am, Mafuku was drinking beer at Mudzimu Nightclub when he had a misunderstanding with the bar tender Nester Mahachi (28) over an empty beer bottle which could not be accounted for.The suspect allegedly slapped Mahachi once on the face before Takawira intervened and ordered Mafuku out of the nightclub. The suspect left and came back a few minutes later, picked a snooker stick and poked it into Takawira's nostril. Takawira fell down and started bleeding profusely and was rushed to Kotwa Hospital and was later transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he died upon admission.