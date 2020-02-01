Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO Harare men, who gruesomely murdered a prominent Rusape taxi driver Emmanuel Ngwarati before robbing him, have been given life imprisonment by High court Judge Isaac Muzenda.The body of Ngwarati was found blind-folded and his hands and legs tied with electricity cables near Zimati Farm at the 175km peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway.It is the State's case that Rimigious Vitalis Chibanda and Tapiwa Zvomuno and an accomplice, who was identified as Lucky, were at a nightclub in Rusape on November 3, 2018 where they reportedly hired the deceased to ferry them to an unknown place. Upon reaching the taxi which was parked along Harare-Mutare Highway near the bar, they suddenly started attacking the deceased using clenched fists, booted feet and knives all over the body.They immobilised him, took his cellphones and wallet, tied and blindfolded him. They drove him away in the taxi and later dumped him. His body was found the following morning by passers-by.The pair was arrested in Harare following police investigations.