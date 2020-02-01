Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gweru Provincial Hospital nurses on Monday temporarily downed tools to protest against deteriorating working conditions at the government health institution among other grievances, the Southern Eye has established.The nurses said they were not happy with their working conditions and also accused hospital authorities of corruption and alleged looting of resources at the institution.Provincial medical director, Simon Nyadundu confirmed the demonstration, but said the nurses had since returned to work after submitting their grievances to the Health Services Board (HSB)."The nurses demonstrated over their working conditions (on Monday) before writing their concerns to the Health Services Board," Nyadundu said."They, however, went back to work on the same day (Monday)."Some of the nurses, who spoke on condition of anonymity, however, accused hospital management of diverting resources for personal gain.They alleged that the hospital officials were ignoring their plight concentrating on "amassing wealth" through the institution's resources. "Top officials at the hospital are amassing wealth and property using resources at the institution," alleged one nurse."We demand better working conditions, but they are not being addressed by the corrupt top management. We hope government will intervene and address our grievances."