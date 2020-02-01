Whatsapp message lands woman in court

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Whatsapp mobile message has landed a woman in court after she threatened a woman she suspected to be her husband lover using the platform.

The woman has since been fined $400 over the offensive post.Yolanda Sibanda (23) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.She was convicted and ordered to pay $400 fine or spend 15 days in jail.On January 5, Sibanda uploaded a picture of Daphine Moyo (28) from Barbourfields on her WhatsApp status.After uploading Moyo's picture, she wrote threatening words about Moyo.This resulted to Moyo suffering emotional and psychological prejudice.A report was made to the police, which led to Sibanda's arrest.