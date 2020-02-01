Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

by Stephen Jakes
12 hrs ago | Views
A Whatsapp mobile message has landed a woman in court after she threatened a woman she suspected to be her husband lover using the platform.


The woman has since been fined $400 over the offensive post.

Yolanda Sibanda (23) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.

She was convicted and ordered to pay $400 fine or spend 15 days in jail.

On January 5, Sibanda uploaded a picture of Daphine Moyo (28) from Barbourfields on her WhatsApp status.

After uploading Moyo's picture, she wrote threatening words about Moyo. 

This resulted to Moyo suffering emotional and psychological prejudice. 

A report was made to the police, which led to Sibanda's arrest.

Source - Byo24news

