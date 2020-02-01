BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo City Council's health department has been hailed by the city fathers for keeping the city clean.According to latest council minutes, Councillor Mlandu Ncube commended the Health Services Department for maintaining the city clean during the festive season.However, he was concerned about vendors who brought wild fruits(mazhanje) and mangoes into the city."The fruits were a health hazard and measures should be taken before the city experienced an outbreak of diseases. He also raised concern on the disposal of diapers and suggested that the product be banned. By-laws concerning the disposal of the product should be crafted," reads part of the minutes.Councillor Rodney Jele also commended the department for collecting refuse despite the limited resources.He suggested that Council should approach companies who had the capacity to recycle refuse for their own usage.Councillor Silas Chigora said that instead of banning the products, consumers should be encouraged to adopt a culture of cleanliness and awareness campaigns on how to handle the products be intensified.