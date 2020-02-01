'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Suspended ZANU PF Youth leaders Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu have been accused of being a threat to national food security after they accused Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe Boss Tafadzwa Masarara of working with a clique of white people to divert maize meal to the black market and consequently being responsible for the current shortage of maize meal in the shopsZANU PF sources who spoke to this reporter revealed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other politburo members who attended Wednesday's meeting were not amused by Matutu and Tsenengamu as their press statement had put the nation's food security at risk.Said the source, "Some politburo members viewed the attack on GMAZ as reckless and likely to cost the administration if Masarara fails to secure the maize and that the press conference was done deliberately to destabilise efforts to source grain for the nation among other sinister objectives."Masarara has denied the accusations labeled against him by the pair."It is common cause that the country is presently experiencing a shortage of maize induced by drought. I am working, through Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, on a private sector initiative to augment Government efforts in the importation of maize." Masarara said. "Contrary to the suggestion that I am responsible for the shortage of maize meal I am actually working to ensure that the current shortages are addressed. I must point cut that the brands produced by my company are not available on the black market."