Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 hrs ago | Views
Suspended ZANU PF Youth leaders Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu have been accused of being a threat to national food security after they accused Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe Boss Tafadzwa Masarara of working with a clique of white people to divert maize meal to the black market and consequently being responsible for the current shortage of maize meal in the shops

ZANU PF sources who spoke to this reporter revealed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other politburo members who attended Wednesday's meeting were not amused by  Matutu and  Tsenengamu as their press statement had put the nation's food security at risk.

Said the source, "Some politburo members viewed the attack on GMAZ  as reckless and likely to cost the  administration if Masarara fails to secure the maize and  that the press conference was done deliberately to destabilise efforts to source grain for the nation among other sinister objectives."

Masarara has denied the accusations labeled against him by the pair.

"It is common cause that the country is presently experiencing a shortage of maize induced by drought. I am working, through Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, on a private sector initiative to augment Government efforts in the importation of maize." Masarara said. "Contrary to the suggestion that I am responsible for the shortage of maize meal I am actually working to ensure that the current shortages are addressed. I must point cut that the brands produced by my company are not available on the black market."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

3 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

7 mins ago | 16 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 672 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1035 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1937 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2018 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 774 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 737 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 769 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1296 Views

'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Councillor laments end of spraying of buses, trucks to kill mosquitoes

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4508 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6365 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4357 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3056 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5305 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2418 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

13 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days