Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

by Mandla Ndlovu
9 hrs ago | Views
Former  ZANU PF official Tracy Mutinhiri has  resigned from the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC  with immediate effect.

Mutinhiri is a former Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Welfare and a legislator for Marondera East.

She also served as the political commissar for the Zanu-PF Women's League.

Read the full letter before:



Source - Byo24News

