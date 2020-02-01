News / National
Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC
Former ZANU PF official Tracy Mutinhiri has resigned from the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC with immediate effect.
Mutinhiri is a former Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Welfare and a legislator for Marondera East.
She also served as the political commissar for the Zanu-PF Women's League.
Read the full letter before:
