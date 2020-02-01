Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Suspended ZANU PF Youth leader Lewis Matutu says he will continue the fight against corruption even though he has been removed from the leadership of the ZANU PF Youth League.Posting on social media Matutu said, "Self-sacrifice is the most honorable and selfless thing you can do in your life. Better to die for something than to live for nothing. We keep on working. The fight continues. This is a decade of action as young people are must fight to achieve vision 2030 by all means possible (sic)."Matutu further posted a statement that inferred ZANU PF has been infiltrated by outsiders."Ships don't sink because of the water around them; ships sink because of the water that gets in them. Don't let what's happening around you get inside you and weigh you down."Matutu has been suspended from the leadership of the party for 123 months and was told to attend a compulsory ideological training for three months.