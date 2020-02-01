News / National
Matutu dares Mnangagwa
8 hrs ago | Views
SUSPENDED Zanu-PF youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu has refused to back down on a surprise anti-corruption crusade, posting on Twitter that "the fight continues".
Matutu was adamant he will not be cowed by his suspension.
"We keep on working. The fight continues. This is a decade of action as young people must fight to achieve vision 2030 #sdgs by all means possible," he wrote on Twitter.
Matutu added: "Self-sacrifice is the most honorable and selfless thing you can do in your life. Better to die for something than to live for nothing."
Source - newzimbabwe