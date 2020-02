Matutu dares Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff Reporter

SUSPENDED Zanu-PF youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu has refused to back down on a surprise anti-corruption crusade, posting on Twitter that "the fight continues".Matutu was adamant he will not be cowed by his suspension."We keep on working. The fight continues. This is a decade of action as young people must fight to achieve vision 2030 #sdgs by all means possible," he wrote on Twitter.Matutu added: "Self-sacrifice is the most honorable and selfless thing you can do in your life. Better to die for something than to live for nothing."