Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
SUSPENDED Zanu-PF youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu has refused to back down on a surprise anti-corruption crusade, posting on Twitter that "the fight continues".

Matutu was adamant he will not be cowed by his suspension.

"We keep on working. The fight continues. This is a decade of action as young people must fight to achieve vision 2030 #sdgs by all means possible," he wrote on Twitter.

Matutu added: "Self-sacrifice is the most honorable and selfless thing you can do in your life. Better to die for something than to live for nothing."


Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

4 mins ago | 10 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

22 mins ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

25 mins ago | 153 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

2 hrs ago | 812 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

2 hrs ago | 920 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

2 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 595 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 2007 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

Immigration officers arrested

5 hrs ago | 2041 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

5 hrs ago | 787 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

5 hrs ago | 747 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

5 hrs ago | 780 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

5 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

8 hrs ago | 4537 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4443 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

9 hrs ago | 3081 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5380 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

10 hrs ago | 3121 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2948 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 944 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2433 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 659 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3825 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 3016 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2719 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4862 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

14 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

14 hrs ago | 905 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

14 hrs ago | 2700 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

14 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

14 hrs ago | 4538 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

14 hrs ago | 975 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

14 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 922 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 674 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1078 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days