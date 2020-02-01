Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

by Staff Reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
The ZANU-PF duo of politiburo member and deputy secretary for the youth league, Lewis Matutu, youth secretary of the commissariate Godfrey Tsenengamu fear for their lives and jobs at the party after taking head on top party benefactors in a fight against corruption.

The two during a press conference where they opened a can of worms by naming and shaming alleged corruption kingpins whom, they said are powerful and well resourced, said they could be killed or fired.

"If anything so happens between the two of us, do not keep quite about this issue because they will be nomore Zimbabwe, we expect people to react , we know what is likely to happen, we know what will happen," Matutu said.

Matutu a full time Zanu-PF employee who was speaking in his personal capacity said he had make a personal sacrifice to save Zimbabwe from plunder by the corrupt and powerful.

He said he could pay for his action by losing his job, or seat in the politiburo.

"We are prepared even if we lose party leadership positions even tomorrow, but will not keep quiet about corruption issues, because at the end of the day people will think they are comfortable , we beleive in a fair distribution of wealth in a country were citizens are equal according to our constitution" he said.

Tsenengamu backed him saying their stance was going to anger powerful and dangerous man and women but they had no option but to take action.

"What we are going to say will upset many people and they are already upset, but we are prepared for anything that might happen as long as the message is delivered to the public," said Tsenengamu.

In their expose the members of the Zanu-PF youth league singled out business tycoon Kuda Tagwirei as an alleged cartel leader, who enjoys support from the central bank RBZ.
They also named Tafadzwa Musarara accusing him of manipulating the maize meal market, for selfish ends while sabotaging President Emmerson Mnangagwa's efforts to revive the economy.



Source - hstv

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

21 mins ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

25 mins ago | 150 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

2 hrs ago | 807 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

2 hrs ago | 916 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

2 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 594 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 2005 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

Immigration officers arrested

5 hrs ago | 2040 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

5 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

5 hrs ago | 747 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

5 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6448 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4443 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

9 hrs ago | 3080 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5380 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

10 hrs ago | 3121 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2948 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 944 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2433 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 659 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3825 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 3016 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2719 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4861 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

14 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

14 hrs ago | 905 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

14 hrs ago | 2700 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

14 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

14 hrs ago | 4537 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

14 hrs ago | 975 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

14 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 922 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 674 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1078 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days