Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
NO Zimbabwean student or national in China has been infected with Coronavirus which has killed over 600 Chinese nationals in China, Deputy Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zhao Baogang, has said.

Speaking during a press briefing this morning after some bilateral discussions with the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Obadiah Moyo on the update of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, the deputy Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe assured the nation that all Zimbabwean nationals who are in China are safe.

"Zimbabwean students and nationals in China are safe and sound. There are no coronavirus reports for any Zimbabwean nationals and Students in China. The parents of students who are in China have nothing to worry about because with all the Chinese leadership and president Xi Jinping we will handle the situation. We have the leadership and capacity to deal with this issue effectively.

"The situation is under control. Our government together with our health experts are working all day 24hrs to fight the virus. Several hospitals are under construction. We were able to build two hospitals in under 10 days. Unfortunately, we have had 600 deaths," said the deputy Ambassador.

He reiterated the need for the Zimbabwean government to continually work with China in combating the virus.

"What we need is confidence, not stigma. We will conquer this. We are taking all the preventative measures necessary to fight this," said the Chinese Deputy Ambassador, Baogang.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Moyo commended China for its efforts in ensuring coronavirus does not get to Zimbabwe.

"China is making great efforts to ensure there is no virus in Zimbabwe. The fact that over 1200 out of a population of 28 000 cases have managed to recover is good statistics. We are pleased with the efforts they are making and them meeting us shows they are very keen to assist Zimbabwe," he said

He also said the government is confident in China's efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

"We always know that China is a force to reckon with regarding research and development, especially in the medical field. We know that the Chinese government has a lot of high technology. We always look forward to getting a lot of medical outputs from China so we are very confident that China will be able to control this virus. This has happened before with the SARS virus when the Chinese managed to contain it, so likewise we keep our fingers crossed that they are also able to contain the 2019 novel coronavirus," said the Minister of Health and Child Care.

Coronavirus has spread overseas, with 25 nations confirming a total of 191 cases, although there have so far been only two deaths outside mainland China.

The coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms usually start with a fever, followed by a dry cough. Most people infected are likely to fully recover – just as they would from flu.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

16 mins ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

20 mins ago | 119 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

2 hrs ago | 780 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

2 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

2 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1983 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

Immigration officers arrested

5 hrs ago | 2036 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

5 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

5 hrs ago | 744 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

5 hrs ago | 777 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

5 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

8 hrs ago | 4530 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6427 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4423 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5361 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

10 hrs ago | 3120 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2946 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2430 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 659 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3823 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 3011 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2718 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4853 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

14 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

14 hrs ago | 905 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

14 hrs ago | 2694 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

14 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

14 hrs ago | 4526 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

14 hrs ago | 974 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

14 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 673 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1078 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Chiwenga's wife ordered to reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne

14 hrs ago | 1990 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days