'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

NO Zimbabwean student or national in China has been infected with Coronavirus which has killed over 600 Chinese nationals in China, Deputy Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zhao Baogang, has said.Speaking during a press briefing this morning after some bilateral discussions with the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Obadiah Moyo on the update of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, the deputy Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe assured the nation that all Zimbabwean nationals who are in China are safe."Zimbabwean students and nationals in China are safe and sound. There are no coronavirus reports for any Zimbabwean nationals and Students in China. The parents of students who are in China have nothing to worry about because with all the Chinese leadership and president Xi Jinping we will handle the situation. We have the leadership and capacity to deal with this issue effectively."The situation is under control. Our government together with our health experts are working all day 24hrs to fight the virus. Several hospitals are under construction. We were able to build two hospitals in under 10 days. Unfortunately, we have had 600 deaths," said the deputy Ambassador.He reiterated the need for the Zimbabwean government to continually work with China in combating the virus."What we need is confidence, not stigma. We will conquer this. We are taking all the preventative measures necessary to fight this," said the Chinese Deputy Ambassador, Baogang.The Minister of Health, Dr. Moyo commended China for its efforts in ensuring coronavirus does not get to Zimbabwe."China is making great efforts to ensure there is no virus in Zimbabwe. The fact that over 1200 out of a population of 28 000 cases have managed to recover is good statistics. We are pleased with the efforts they are making and them meeting us shows they are very keen to assist Zimbabwe," he saidHe also said the government is confident in China's efforts to contain the spread of the virus."We always know that China is a force to reckon with regarding research and development, especially in the medical field. We know that the Chinese government has a lot of high technology. We always look forward to getting a lot of medical outputs from China so we are very confident that China will be able to control this virus. This has happened before with the SARS virus when the Chinese managed to contain it, so likewise we keep our fingers crossed that they are also able to contain the 2019 novel coronavirus," said the Minister of Health and Child Care.Coronavirus has spread overseas, with 25 nations confirming a total of 191 cases, although there have so far been only two deaths outside mainland China.The coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms usually start with a fever, followed by a dry cough. Most people infected are likely to fully recover – just as they would from flu.