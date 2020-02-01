Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE this Wednesday busted an illegal liquor syndicate that had turned a Minister's house in Harare into a brewery for unlicensed liquor popularly known as Musombodhiya.Acting on a tip-off, police raided House Number 19, Stellenbosch, Sunridge in Marbelreign, which belongs to the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs (Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes), Dr. Joram Gumbo, where they discovered several cartons of the illegal liquor popularly known as Musombodhiya, drums of ethanol and some concoction used in the brewing of the harmful brew.Several workers, some who looked drunk, were sleeping in dirty linen while others rounded by police were hapless, pondering what will happen next.Minister Gumbo expressed shock at how his tenants had turned his house into an illegal liquor center."This is my house, I left here in the early 1990s and it was being rented by these people who have turned it into a brewery. I only discovered this when I wanted to drill a borehole for them but unfortunately these people have destroyed my house through these shoddy dealings. I have come here to clear my name because some may report otherwise.The people responsible have been arrested, said the Minister.A lady only identified as Mai Munashe and believed to be the team leader accepted responsibility."This is our line of business. Its how we put food on the table for our families. It's happening everywhere in Mbare it's worse. Here we just doing at small scale," she said.The discovery of the illegal liquor haven in Marlbereign which was confirmed by the police could just be a tip of an iceberg as most people are reported to be engaging in this illegal venture.