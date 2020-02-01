Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

by Staff reporter
The country is expected to experience a prolonged wet spell with a likelihood of violent storms and localised heavy falls starting tomorrow.

Localised heavy downpours greater than 50mm in 24hours are highly likely and the storms may be violent in places. Because of the prolonged wet spell, some areas might experience flash flooding if they continue to receive heavy falls and river flooding remains highly probable.

In a statement today, the Meteorological Services Department said the wet spell was expected to last until next Wednesday.

"Starting today, most areas in the country are expected to have scattered thunderstorms. Rainfall is likely to intensify from tomorrow to Wednesday February 12. However, the spatial distribution may be variable across the country.

"The bulk of the rainfall should be realised in areas along and to the north of the main watershed," read the statement.

The department advised people not to cross flooded rivers, to avoid parking cars under trees and stay indoors during thunderstorms.

"Never take shelter in isolated sheds or under trees," said the MSD.

Source - the herald

