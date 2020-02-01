Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A Chiweshe man was slapped with 20 months imprisonment today for stealing groceries meant for a septuagenarian by Concession magistrate Nyasha Machiriori.









The court heard that on January 11 the convict took advantage of the absence of the complanaint Samuel Hondoyedzomba (72) and he unlawfully entered into his kitchen through a broken kitchen window.

Peter Mushayi (27) pleaded not guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 20 months after full trial.The magistrate conditionally suspended 12 months of the sentence.While inside Mushayi stole groceries valued at RTGS$ 3 275.Upon Hondoyedzomba's return he discovered that his groceries were missing and was informed by neighbours that the convict had stolen his goods.He filed a police report leading to the arrest of Mushayi only goods worth $60 bond were recovered.Kumbirai Nyamvura prosecuted.