Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

by Ndou Paul
4 hrs ago | Views
SUSPENDED Zanu-PF Youth Deputy Secretary Lewis Matutu, youth commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu and will speak this Friday at a Press Conference just two days after being suspended from the youth league.

Matutu has refused to back down on a surprise anti-corruption crusade, posting on Twitter that "the fight continues".

Matutu was adamant he will not be cowed by his suspension.

"We keep on working. The fight continues. This is a decade of action as young people must fight to achieve vision 2030 #sdgs by all means possible," he wrote on Twitter.

Matutu added: "Self-sacrifice is the most honorable and selfless thing you can do in your life. Better to die for something than to live for nothing."

Tsenengamu says he has no regrets in naming business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei as corrupt, an action that has elicited his summary suspension from his job.

The politburo Wednesday took the drastic decision to fire party secretary for the youth league Pupurayi Togarepi while suspending Tsenengamu and deputy wing secretary Lewis Matutu for 12 months.

They were being accused of jumping the gun when they unilaterally convened a press conference in Harare on Monday to pour out torrents of corruption accusations against the President's ally.

Togarepi's crime was in his failure to exercise his leash on the firebrand colleagues.

Reached for comment following his suspension, Tsenengamu said he was agonising over his next move.

"I am going to sleep over it and then will share with you my way forward. Otherwise we stand by what we said about the fight against corrupt individuals.

"I don't think we did anything wrong and what is needed is for the people that we named to prove themselves that they are not corrupt," said the once fierce campaigner for then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over as national leader.

During their ill-fated press briefing, the Zanu PF politicians claimed they had enough evidence to support their accusations against the named business executives.

They said they were going to escalate their demands for action with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

But addressing Politburo members, Mnangagwa said party wings and members across the board must guard against indiscipline.

"We must all guard against misdirected activism which threatens the party's unity, cohesion and singleness of purpose," Mnangagwa said in an earlier address.

"Such behaviour will never be condoned."

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days