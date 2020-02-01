Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's unpopular move to suspend corruption busting party youth leaders has triggered a negative reaction from among locals who accuse the national leader of condoning the vice.

Party national commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu and deputy secretary Lewis Matutu were Wednesday slapped with 12-month suspensions by Mnangagwa following an earlier politburo.

They were being accused of indiscipline after they convened a press conference outside party approval to gush out torrents of graft accusations against controversial oil mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a known ally to the president.

Tsenengamu and Matutu had taken turns to accuse Tagwirei of causing hardship among ordinary Zimbabweans through underhand dealings that have turned the country's fragile economy on its head.

MDC Deputy President Tendai Biti was amazed by Mnangagwa's surprise response to an attempt to expose corruption.

"On what basis is punitive action taken against members who have attacked and exposed wrongdoing by non-members. How does an attack on external players cause internal (Zanu-PF) disharmony? Unless of course as we always argue, you (Mnangagwa) are the Arch-bishop of plunder. His grace the Pillager," Biti wrote on twitter.

MDC politician and lawyer Fadzai Mahere also attacked Mnangagwa for blaming sanctions for the economic crisis whilst he was apparently in support of corruption.

"The Godfather of corruption in Zimbabwe came out in full defense of his godson yesterday. Corruption is the albatross around Zimbabwe's neck. Those at the top are responsible for it which is why they use sanctions to deflect away from the rot," said Mahere.

Academic Pedzisai Ruhanya also attacked Mnangagwa for suspending the outspoken youth leaders.

"Zanu-PF is a violent, murderous and corrupt cartel. If one is violent, murderous and corrupt, that person has the right credentials for Zanu-PF.

"Zanu-PF cannot address corruption because that is its lifeline. It is like removing a patient from the theatre in the midst of a life-threatening operation.

"How does exposing corruption threaten Zanu-PF party unity, is Tagwirei a member of Zanu-PF, we know he funds Zanu-PF and its top leadership hence the anger.

"Clear evidence of a kleptocracy in Zimbabwe. You cannot speak against corruption. Instead, you must support and ululate at corrupt cartels that are destroying Zimbabwe such as SAKUNDA (Holdings) and its ugly leader Tagwirei," said Ruhanya.

Top journalist and socialite Hopewell Chin'ono accused Mnangagwa for being the most corrupt.

"Now that Lewis Matutu has been suspended from Zanu-PF for saying Kuda Tagwirei is corrupt, what does that mean to a sane mind? He (Matutu) did not say Zanu-PF is corrupt. He said Tagwirei is corrupt and ED moved to suspend him, who then is Tagwirei's Godfather?" said Chin'ono.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 634 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

3 hrs ago | 1773 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

3 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 594 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 1979 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 757 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 710 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 743 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1234 Views

'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Councillor laments end of spraying of buses, trucks to kill mosquitoes

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4466 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 6215 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4188 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3029 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

8 hrs ago | 5171 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3078 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

10 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

10 hrs ago | 2915 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

10 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

10 hrs ago | 940 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

10 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

10 hrs ago | 2392 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

10 hrs ago | 643 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

11 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

12 hrs ago | 3795 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

12 hrs ago | 2927 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

12 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4804 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2901 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 900 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2672 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4438 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 969 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

13 hrs ago | 916 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

13 hrs ago | 665 Views

Eyebrows raised over Huawei's extended tax exemption

13 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

13 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mutare councillors want a street named after Tsvangirai

13 hrs ago | 492 Views

Town clerk quits

13 hrs ago | 1066 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

13 hrs ago | 583 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days