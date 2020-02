'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

News / National

by Staff reporter

The report that fuel cartels #Trafigura & #Sakunda are cutting links is false & misleading .Truth is heat is on #Trafigura after irrefutable evidence of the dubious terror & criminal sources of the fuel it has supplied .Zim has been a pawn in infrastructure of terrorist greed — TENDAI BITI (@BitiTendai) February 5, 2020

The outspoken Movement for Democratic Change (MDC ) Vice President Tendai Biti weighed in on the Kuda Tagwirei Trafigura divorce which saw the fuel mogul selling his stake in Trafigura Zimbabwe to Trafigura.Biti said Sakunda and Trafigura parted ways because the pressure was mounting on Trafigura which is headquartered in Switzerland after evidence of the criminal sources of the fuel is supplied emerged.Tweeted the advocate:It headlined yesterday that Kuda Tagwirei was selling his 51% stake in Trafigura leaving the fuel company to take fuel supply and distribution at all Redan, Puma and Sakunda service stations.