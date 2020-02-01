Latest News Editor's Choice


'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

by Staff reporter
The outspoken Movement for Democratic Change (MDC ) Vice President Tendai Biti weighed in on the Kuda Tagwirei Trafigura divorce which saw the fuel mogul selling his stake in Trafigura Zimbabwe to Trafigura.

Biti said Sakunda and Trafigura parted ways because the pressure was mounting on Trafigura which is headquartered in Switzerland after evidence of the criminal sources of the fuel is supplied emerged.

It headlined yesterday that Kuda Tagwirei was selling his 51% stake in Trafigura leaving the fuel company to take fuel supply and distribution at all Redan, Puma and Sakunda service stations.

Most Popular In 7 Days