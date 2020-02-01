Latest News Editor's Choice


Man knocks out mother-in-law's teeth in brawl

by Paul Ndou
10 hrs ago
A 31-YEAR-0LD Guruve man was sentenced to 2 years in prison by a Guruve magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe today for kicking his mother in-law's mouth and removing her teeth in a misunderstanding.


Brighton Mutaiwa of Rwodzi village,Nyakapupu in Guruve was jailed after full trial.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona vehemently nailed the convict saying Mutaiwa assaulted a person who was refraining him from assaulting his wife.

"Your worship ,this matter is aggravated by the fact that Mutaiwa assaulted the complanaint for no reason, the complanaint was actually trying to refrain the accused from further bashing his wife, a punitive custodial sentence would send strong signal that justice system has a stern stance against violence," Kundiona said.

The magistrate gave in to Kundiona's submissions and jailed the convict.

The court heard that on November 28 last year Brighton Mutaiwa had a misunderstanding with his wife  Providence Kanengoni.

The couple started fighting and the complainant Prosper Kanengoni intervened and tried to refrain the two from fighting.

The wife managed to run away while his mother in-law refrained him by grabbing him.

Mutaiwa got in the house and took a spear before demanding his mother in- law to seat down.

After sitting down the convict kicked her on the mouth and she lost two teeth in the process.

He further assaulted her with a wooden log on the forehead.

Mutaiwa was later refrained from further assaulting his mother in law by a  passer-by.

Source - Byo24news

