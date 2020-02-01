BUSE student jailed 15 years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) Student was slapped with a 15 year jail term by Concession magistrate Nyasha Machiriori

Paul Homodza (27) of Nzvimbo growth point in Chiweshe will however serve 9 years after the magistrate conditionally suspended 6 years the counts will run concurrently.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that from October to November 10 Homodza broke into 4 of his relatives' cattle pens and stole 5 bovines separately before skinning them and packing them in buckets for sell at Budiriro market place in Harare.The matter came to light after his buyers became suspicious of the cheap meat he was selling and a trap was set on him by the police leading to his arrest.In mitigation Homodza pleaded for a non-custodial sentence saying he wanted to continue with his studies."Your worship l am a student at BUSE may you please spare me a jail sentencel so that l will be able to continue with my studies," lamented Homodza.The magistrate said he committed a serious offence which carried a mandatory sentence hence a custodial sentence was the best for him.