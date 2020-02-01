Man jailed 3 years for attempting to rape minor

News / National

by Paul Ndou

A 35-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man has been sentenced to 3 years for attempting to rape a twelve year old girl in the bush.

Jonathan Jonga was jailed by Bindura regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna after full trial.Prosecutor Gossy Mudambu told the court that on November 9 last year around 9pm Jonga met the girl at a business centre and followed her before grabbing her hand and dragging in a bush.The convict threw the girl on the ground and closed her mouth with his hand a neighbour to the complanaint heard some noise in the bush and went to enquire what was happening.She was shocked to see Jonga trying to rape the minor she called for help from other villagers who quickly attended the scene.The villagers meted instant justice on the convict before surrending him to the police station.