Mnangagwa chides Harare, Bulawayo DCCs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has challenged ZANU PF District Coordinating Committees (DCC) set in Harare and Bulawayo to be more visible.

During the 336th Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare on Wednesday, the Zanu PF First Secretary said the DCCs elected last year must have hit the ground running.

"In line with the principle of supremacy of the party, structures must be the vehicle through which we mobilise and organise the party," said the President.

In Harare, Godwills Masimirembwa was elected as the DCC chairman for Zone 4, former provincial youth chairman Godwin Gomwe (Zone 2), Ephraim Fundukwa (Zone 6), Kudakwashe Damson (Zone 5), Mafuratidze Goodwell (Zone 1) and George Chiminhi (Zone 3).

In Bulawayo, Raymond Mtomba is the DCC for Area One while the chairman for Area 2 is Paul Mutara and the chairperson for Area 3 is Maidei Mpala. Obert Msindo is the chairman for Area 4 while Area 5 is chaired by Zowa Msika. ZANU PF Harare province interim chairman Oliver Chidawu said the restructuring exercise was progressing well.

However, he cited resource constraints as the major drawback.

"DCC executive members are using their own resources to mobilise people for the restructuring, which is limiting their capabilities. There is a lot of commitment, unlike in the past where members were manipulating the restructuring exercise for their own personal glory.

"We are expecting to complete the setting up of cells in Harare by end of this month. After setting up of cells, we will do the verification exercise to quantify the number of cells for each zone. After the verification exercise, we will start setting up branches in all the six zones," he said.

He is confident of setting up districts in April. "They need fuel, food and stationery, among other things. They are using their own resources," said Chidawu.

Zanu PF Bulawayo interim chairman Absolom Sikhosana said the DDC executive members are working flat out to set up party structures.

"Everything is on course. The cell restructuring exercise is a continuous process. We are definitely carrying the exercise diligently to ensure we come up with proper structures, which represent the interests of the party.

"Mobilisation of members is a continuous process. We want to make sure we are more visible by conducting programmes in line with the new dispensation," he said.

Source - the herald

