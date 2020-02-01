Police arrest notorious armed robbers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Gweru have arrested three notorious armed robbers allegedly behind a spate of robberies in the Midlands, Masvingo and Bulawayo and are also linked to a US $250 000 heist in Madokero, Harare.The three - Beverly Zimbiti, Shepherd Gundani and Cleopas Kandawasvika - were arrested on Friday night in Gweru's Woodlands high-density suburb by police on night patrol. National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to gather the full circumstances by last night.Police sources said the trio was driving a Toyota D4D twin cab around midnight when police stopped them for a search."The suspects then sped-off resulting in a high speed chase with the police. Kandawasvika who was driving the car however failed to control it and it plunged into a ditch," said the source.The sources said four suspects jumped off the vehicle and ran towards a bushy area along Lower Gweru road leaving behind Kandawasvika trapped in the vehicle."Kandawasvika was immediately arrested and later implicated Gundani," said the source."Upon arrest, Gundani also implicated Zimbiti and the suspects also confessed they were behind a spate of robberies including the $250 000 heist which happened in Madokero in 2018.The source said the three suspects were taken to Harare for indications and are expected to appear in court before going to Bulawayo for other indications where they committed other offences.Two other robbers, who were only identified as Maparanyanga and Tatenda, are still on the run.Meanwhile, Gweru residents are now living in fear following two terrifying incidents in which robbers armed with machetes and knobkerries raided two homes on Sunday and Monday night, getting away with cash and a kombi.In the first incident, police said the robbers broke into house number 24 Berwick Road, South Downs Gweru and ransacked the house before they got away with R 1700, US$37 and $150 from the complainant, Ms Lucy Young, a gold dealer.Ms Young also lost two cellphones and some groceries. The mater was reported under RRB 4192477 at Senga Police Station.In the second incident, armed robbers attacked Mr Luckson Musarara in Woodlands Suburb and got away with US$5000 and a Kombi. Narrating his ordeal yesterday, Mr Musarara said he was sleeping when the armed robbers jumped over his wall and started destroying his locked doors using machetes and knobkerries."I tried to raise alarm but they gained entry and started attacking everyone using machetes while demanding money. I surrendered the money I had and they also demanded keys for my Kombi and I complied," he said. Mr Musarara said some neighbours who tried to rescue him were also stabbed by machetes.