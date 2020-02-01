Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare goes electronic

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HARARE City Council has adopted the e-Agenda to enable active stakeholder participation and achieve the mid-term goal of reaching 75 percent customer satisfaction by year end.

The e-Agenda is an electronic management system designed to help create, approve and track meeting items and agendas. Speaking to stakeholders at Town House on Monday, Acting Mayor Councillor Happymore Gotora said council was engaging residents through social media platforms.

"We have adopted the e-Agenda," he said. "We are engaging our stakeholders through our social media platforms that include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and our website. Those who have been engaging can testify that this initiative has helped in solving certain issues."

Clr Gotora said social media platforms also served as noticeboards that give stakeholders information about activities being carried out by the council.

iPads He said the involvement of stakeholders in the running of council affairs would enable council to benchmark its successes and failures.

"Stakeholder participation is central to good governance and an important factor in sustainable development," said Clr Gotora.

"The city came up with a comprehensive stakeholder policy document in 2016 that governs the way we work."

In December last year, council spent at least $375 000 on iPads for councillors and selected managers.

The average market price for a brand new iPad is in the region of US$500, or $8 000 on the interbank rate. Harare' has 46 councillors, meaning  the city parted with at least $375 000 for the iPads.

The total outlay would have been enough to clear a salary backlog for at least 337 of council's lowest-paid  workers who were getting $1 109.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt redeploys army personnel

25 mins ago | 138 Views

Here we go again!

26 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe army chiefs panic, deploy special forces

31 mins ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF rocked by fresh power struggles

33 mins ago | 115 Views

Bulawayo City Council defends awarding of tenders to outsiders

34 mins ago | 76 Views

Corruption is politicians' bedrock

35 mins ago | 32 Views

Indicators point towards further Zimdollar loss

35 mins ago | 81 Views

Polad to gobble US$4,5m on foreign trips

36 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa says no to food politicisation

37 mins ago | 41 Views

NSSA dumps Treasury Bills

43 mins ago | 46 Views

Malawi election bombshell: Courts becoming too powerful?

43 mins ago | 158 Views

Why does the oil industry attract much corruption?

44 mins ago | 48 Views

Harare dry taps vomit filth

45 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe inflation is understated

46 mins ago | 27 Views

How to choose subjects to pursue at A-level

47 mins ago | 61 Views

Man assaults wife for hiding his passport

55 mins ago | 143 Views

BCC has no powers to change street names'

56 mins ago | 146 Views

Illegal miner dies in colliery tunnel

56 mins ago | 97 Views

Man fined for assaulting inattentive wife

58 mins ago | 109 Views

Govt sets up food aid database

58 mins ago | 44 Views

'Bulawayo companies to blame for tender losses'

59 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's NPRC hides behind Gukurahundi amnesty

59 mins ago | 60 Views

Delta to unveil PSL sponsorship deal

60 mins ago | 36 Views

Meteorological Department warns of flash floods

60 mins ago | 165 Views

Harrison to beef up Bosso squad

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo City Council's best & worst schools revealed

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Mkhuphali Masuku out of Talen Vision

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Prophet Freddy courts controversy with 'drag queen' role

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Restore public trust in land allocation

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Police arrest notorious armed robbers

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Chamisa not serious about political dialogue

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimra recovers only $80 million

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa to repossess underutilised farms

1 hr ago | 75 Views

6 TV channels on the way

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Police raid Joram Gumbo's house

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Air Zimbabwe's 50-seater plane cleared to fly

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa chides Harare, Bulawayo DCCs

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Polyfoil Zimbabwe to invest US$1m in equipment

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Man jailed 3 years for attempting to rape minor

10 hrs ago | 927 Views

BUSE student jailed 15 years

10 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Man knocks out mother-in-law's teeth in brawl

10 hrs ago | 1156 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

11 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

11 hrs ago | 2359 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

11 hrs ago | 2569 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

12 hrs ago | 3074 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

12 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

12 hrs ago | 5194 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

12 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

13 hrs ago | 862 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days