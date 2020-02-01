Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo City Council's best & worst schools revealed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MAHATSHULA Primary School has been ranked the best performing council primary school in Bulawayo with an 86 percent pass rate while Aisleby Primary School is the worst performer, recording a 17 percent pass rate in the 2019 Grade Seven results.

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) runs 29 primary schools in the city and annually they are ranked on their performances.

According to the latest council monthly report that was released on Wednesday, J. W. Mthimkhulu Primary school situated in Magwegwe suburb came second, Ntshamathe Primary School also located in Magwegwe suburb came third and Entumbane suburb's Mthombowesizwe Primary School claimed fourth position from 16th in 2018.

In 2018 Ntshamathe Primary School was the best performing school in Bulawayo while J. W. Mthimkhulu Primary School came second that year.

"In the 2019 national examinations, Mahatshula Primary School reclaimed first position after having been dethroned for a couple of years. The school scored 85.59 percent followed by J. W. Mthimkhulu which scored 82.35 percent. In third position was Ntshamathe which scored 82.09 percent," reads the report.

It said Senzangakhona Primary School in Nketa suburb had seven pupils who posted five units giving the school the highest number of pupils with five units. It was followed by Pumula South's Dumezweni Primary School which had five pupils with five units.

Mafela Primary School situated in Nkulumane suburb and Mawaba Primary School located in Lobengula West both had four learners attaining five units.

Council said Malindela Primary School fell from position two in 2018 to number 13 in 2019. Dumezweni Primary School, which was ranked 27th in 2018, was the most improved school as it now occupies position 12. According to the report, the city's peri-urban schools recorded the worst performances.

"Two schools, Aisleby (16.96 percent) and St Peter's (37.78 percent) scored pass rates below 50 percent. In 2018 Aisleby was the most improved school having scored 60.87 percent up from 15 percent the previous year. St Peter's though was still below the 50 percent pass rate but had done better (43.14 percent) than this year's performance. A lot was still expected from these disadvantaged peri-urban schools. The most improved school in terms of the pass rate was Dumezweni which rose from 65.79 percent to 70.39 percent, an improvement of 4.6 percent," reads the report.

The report also showed that despite Mahatshula Primary School coming first, its pass rate dropped by at least four percent from the previous year.

It said the general percentage pass rate decline reflects the national outlook.

According to the Zimbabwe Examination Council, the pass rate for 2019 Grade Seven results dropped by five percent nationally.

"Despite the general decline in the pass rate nationally, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province maintained first position nationally in the 2019 Grade Seven results. The City of Bulawayo Schools performed satisfactorily as per norm. According to Government standards which considered aggregate 1-6 as a pass, all the 29 Council schools scored above the 50 percent pass rate. Council standards considered aggregate 1-5 as passes," read the council's report.

The local authority's report stated that school authorities should be commended for performing fairly in the past examinations considering that they were operating under an unfavourable economic environment.


Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt redeploys army personnel

25 mins ago | 137 Views

Here we go again!

26 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe army chiefs panic, deploy special forces

31 mins ago | 241 Views

Zanu-PF rocked by fresh power struggles

33 mins ago | 115 Views

Bulawayo City Council defends awarding of tenders to outsiders

34 mins ago | 76 Views

Corruption is politicians' bedrock

35 mins ago | 32 Views

Indicators point towards further Zimdollar loss

35 mins ago | 80 Views

Polad to gobble US$4,5m on foreign trips

36 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa says no to food politicisation

37 mins ago | 41 Views

NSSA dumps Treasury Bills

42 mins ago | 46 Views

Malawi election bombshell: Courts becoming too powerful?

43 mins ago | 157 Views

Why does the oil industry attract much corruption?

44 mins ago | 47 Views

Harare dry taps vomit filth

45 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe inflation is understated

46 mins ago | 27 Views

How to choose subjects to pursue at A-level

47 mins ago | 61 Views

Man assaults wife for hiding his passport

55 mins ago | 143 Views

BCC has no powers to change street names'

55 mins ago | 145 Views

Illegal miner dies in colliery tunnel

56 mins ago | 97 Views

Man fined for assaulting inattentive wife

58 mins ago | 109 Views

Govt sets up food aid database

58 mins ago | 44 Views

'Bulawayo companies to blame for tender losses'

59 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's NPRC hides behind Gukurahundi amnesty

59 mins ago | 59 Views

Delta to unveil PSL sponsorship deal

59 mins ago | 35 Views

Meteorological Department warns of flash floods

60 mins ago | 165 Views

Harrison to beef up Bosso squad

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mkhuphali Masuku out of Talen Vision

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Prophet Freddy courts controversy with 'drag queen' role

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Harare goes electronic

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Restore public trust in land allocation

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Police arrest notorious armed robbers

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Chamisa not serious about political dialogue

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimra recovers only $80 million

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa to repossess underutilised farms

1 hr ago | 75 Views

6 TV channels on the way

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Police raid Joram Gumbo's house

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Air Zimbabwe's 50-seater plane cleared to fly

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa chides Harare, Bulawayo DCCs

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Polyfoil Zimbabwe to invest US$1m in equipment

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Man jailed 3 years for attempting to rape minor

10 hrs ago | 927 Views

BUSE student jailed 15 years

10 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Man knocks out mother-in-law's teeth in brawl

10 hrs ago | 1156 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

11 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

11 hrs ago | 2359 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

11 hrs ago | 2569 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

12 hrs ago | 3074 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

12 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

12 hrs ago | 5192 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

12 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

13 hrs ago | 862 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days