Meteorological Department warns of flash floods

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of flash floods and heavy rains in excess of 50 millimetres within 24 hours in most parts of the country, starting today and growing in intensity up to Tuesday next week.

In a statement, the MSD said the rains would be violent and destructive in some areas and urged members of the public to take the necessary precautionary measures.  

"Rainfall is expected across the country for an extended period. The storms may be accompanied by strong winds, hail and lightning. Localised heavy downpours of rainfall are highly likely during the wet spell," reads the MSD statement.

"Moisture is being drawn into the country from Botswana and Zambia thus scattered rainfall is expected in most parts of the country starting on 6 February 2020. The rainfall is expected to intensify in most parts of the country from Saturday 8 to Tuesday 11 February."  

MSD urged motorists to take extra caution on the roads as the rains can affect their visibility. It discouraged members of the public from parking their cars under trees.

Matabeleland North is one of the provinces that will receive significant downpours together with all Mashonaland provinces, Harare and some parts of Manicaland.

The MSD said Bulawayo, Filabusi in Matabeleland South and Binga in Matabeleland North received rains above 20mm within a day between Wednesday and yesterday.

The rains will come as a relief to most farmers and villagers as most of their water bodies had not received any significant inflows during this rainy season.

Bulawayo residents will be hopeful that the rains will also improve water levels at the city's dams which are at 34 percent of capacity All the city's dams are situated in Matabeleland South province.

Source - chroncile

