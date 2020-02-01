Delta to unveil PSL sponsorship deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

DELTA Beverages, a subsidiary of Delta Corporation, is set to unveil a $75 million sponsorship deal for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League which will run for the next three years, impeccable sources have said.While the beverages manufacturer's directors remained tight-lipped on the new deal that is set to be announced in the next two weeks, sources close to conglomerate said Delta and the PSL had agreed to keep the same sponsorship deal that was unveiled in 2017 when Delta extended its relationship with the country's flagship football league."You must remember that the package was, in total, US$5 450 000 in 2017 and it was felt that since we now have our own currency and it's no longer legal to trade in other currencies, keeping it at that same figure, but then changing it into Zimbabwean currency at the interbank rate of US$1:$15, would be ideal. Barring any last-minute changes, we expect the PSL package to be over $75 million," said the source.According to the 2017 figures, US$3 450 000 was for prize money and other administration issues, with the remaining US$2 million being set aside for advertising and promotion of the league.During the 2019 Castle Lager PSL Soccer Stars of the Year awards gala night, Delta Beverages Lager Beer Business general manager Munyaradzi Nyandoroh announced that the new deal had been agreed on, with details of the latest arrangement to be unveiled later."The new sponsorship deal between the PSL and Delta Beverages has largely been agreed upon, some fantastic news, both parties will inform the nation on the date of the signing of the new deal," said Nyandoroh at the event.The company has consistently and constantly bankrolled the PSL since its return to mainstream domestic football sponsorship in 2011, having funded the league before from the 1990s until 2004.