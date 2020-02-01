Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt sets up food aid database

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has created centralised databases for developmental partners to ensure transparency in distribution of food relief to vulnerable communities and curb incidents of double dipping.

In an interview, Bulilima district development co-ordinator Mr Nyasha Majonga said the district already has a database in place which brings a co-ordinated approach to drought mitigation. Mr Majonga said drought was seriously affecting communities in the area.

He said the harvesting of amacimbi last month brought some relief to communities but the mopane worms are no longer available. Mr Majonga said the social welfare department was leading the database creation process hence he could not provide statistics on the number of households that have been captured so far.  

"We have created a database for all the food needy households in each and every ward in Bulilima district. We prioritised them starting with the red zone which is the most food insecure group, the orange zone who are in the middle position and the green zone, those who are still food sufficient. The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare is the conduit ministry in creating the database," he said.

Mr Majonga said through the database, Government informs developmental partners on areas to roll out projects as opposed to randomly providing food relief to communities.

He said the danger with organisations choosing where to operate from on their own is that this could result in some community members double dipping while others get nothing.

"The department of social welfare is leading the process, they are the ones who are administrating the database registers. That will inform each and every partner who comes to the community on which wards they should operate from. That is where we are at the moment," Mr Majonga said.

"Bringing in various partners under one roof helps in ensuring that all the vulnerable people get assisted. We avoid a situation where some people end up double dipping when other people would be short of food aid. But through a database we know that a certain partner covers this area while the other starts where the other partner would have ended. This brings a co-ordinated approach to drought mitigation."

He said communities were also getting groceries from their relatives based in neighbouring Botswana and South Africa.

"The diaspora community is also assisting a lot. Each and every month between the last day of the month up to the end of the first week of a new month there is increased mobility of omalayitsha (cross border transporters) bringing groceries such as cooking oil, mealie-meal, sugar and the like but this is not enough to fully sustain the communities," said Mr Majonga.

He said apart from food donations, Government was working on community resilience projects that will capacitate locals to alleviate the donor dependency syndrome. Mr Majonga said communities should find a way of bouncing back after a drought period as opposed to always looking for hand-outs.

Source - chroncile

Most Popular In 7 Days