Man fined for assaulting inattentive wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has been fined $300 for assaulting his wife after accusing her of giving too much attention to their son and neglecting him.Itai Zvorufura (31) of Tshabalala suburb punched and slapped Ms Priscilla Moyo (24) several times all over the body. He pleaded guilty to physical abuse when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.She convicted and fined him $300 or 20 days in jail.The court heard that Zvorufura arrived home at around midnight and found his wife breast-feeding their baby whose age was not revealed. It is said that Zvorufura shouted at Ms Moyo accusing her of giving all the love to their baby before assaulting her.Prosecuting, Mr Steward Madzore said on Wednesday this week at around midnight, a misunderstanding broke out between Zvorufura and his wife."The accused person punched and slapped the complainant several times all over the body," he said.Ms Moyo did not seek medical attention after the assault. The matter was reported to the police leading to Zvorufura's arrest.