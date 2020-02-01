Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man fined for assaulting inattentive wife

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A MAN from Bulawayo has been fined $300 for assaulting his wife after accusing her of giving too much attention to their son and neglecting him.

Itai Zvorufura (31) of Tshabalala suburb punched and slapped Ms Priscilla Moyo (24) several times all over the body. He pleaded guilty to physical abuse when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

She convicted and fined him $300 or 20 days in jail.

The court heard that Zvorufura arrived home at around midnight and found his wife breast-feeding their baby whose age was not revealed. It is said that Zvorufura shouted at Ms Moyo accusing her of giving all the love to their baby before assaulting her.

Prosecuting, Mr Steward Madzore said on Wednesday this week at around midnight, a misunderstanding broke out between Zvorufura and his wife.  

"The accused person punched and slapped the complainant several times all over the body," he said.

Ms Moyo did not seek medical attention after the assault. The matter was reported to the police leading to Zvorufura's arrest.


Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cartels rip up Zanu-PF camps

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Mohadi refuses to pay maintenance

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Teachers abandon formal dressing as Gweru nurses declare incapacitation

5 mins ago | 6 Views

US$3.5 million for hospital equipment goes missing

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's govt redeploys army personnel

34 mins ago | 210 Views

Here we go again!

35 mins ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe army chiefs panic, deploy special forces

39 mins ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF rocked by fresh power struggles

42 mins ago | 167 Views

Bulawayo City Council defends awarding of tenders to outsiders

43 mins ago | 87 Views

Corruption is politicians' bedrock

44 mins ago | 44 Views

Indicators point towards further Zimdollar loss

44 mins ago | 120 Views

Polad to gobble US$4,5m on foreign trips

45 mins ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa says no to food politicisation

46 mins ago | 60 Views

NSSA dumps Treasury Bills

51 mins ago | 62 Views

Malawi election bombshell: Courts becoming too powerful?

52 mins ago | 199 Views

Why does the oil industry attract much corruption?

53 mins ago | 64 Views

Harare dry taps vomit filth

54 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe inflation is understated

55 mins ago | 43 Views

How to choose subjects to pursue at A-level

56 mins ago | 80 Views

Man assaults wife for hiding his passport

1 hr ago | 166 Views

BCC has no powers to change street names'

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Illegal miner dies in colliery tunnel

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Govt sets up food aid database

1 hr ago | 49 Views

'Bulawayo companies to blame for tender losses'

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa's NPRC hides behind Gukurahundi amnesty

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Delta to unveil PSL sponsorship deal

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Meteorological Department warns of flash floods

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Harrison to beef up Bosso squad

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Bulawayo City Council's best & worst schools revealed

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mkhuphali Masuku out of Talen Vision

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Prophet Freddy courts controversy with 'drag queen' role

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Harare goes electronic

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Restore public trust in land allocation

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Police arrest notorious armed robbers

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Chamisa not serious about political dialogue

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimra recovers only $80 million

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa to repossess underutilised farms

1 hr ago | 87 Views

6 TV channels on the way

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Police raid Joram Gumbo's house

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Air Zimbabwe's 50-seater plane cleared to fly

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa chides Harare, Bulawayo DCCs

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Polyfoil Zimbabwe to invest US$1m in equipment

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Man jailed 3 years for attempting to rape minor

10 hrs ago | 929 Views

BUSE student jailed 15 years

10 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Man knocks out mother-in-law's teeth in brawl

10 hrs ago | 1168 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

11 hrs ago | 3316 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

11 hrs ago | 2377 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

11 hrs ago | 2579 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

12 hrs ago | 3098 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days