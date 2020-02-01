Latest News Editor's Choice


Man assaults wife for hiding his passport

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Bulawayo man employed as a mechanic at Bravo Bus Company was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his wife accusing her of hiding his passport.

Arnold Mukawu (34) of Mpopoma suburb appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Urgent Vundla facing charges of physical abuse.

Prosecuting, Ms Magret Takawira said on Saturday last week, Mukawu arrived home and found his wife Ms Nonhlanhla Ndlovu (24) outside the house collecting her clothes from the washing line. He allegedly asked her what she was doing outside and a misunderstanding broke out between them.

"The accused person punched and slapped the complainant until she fell down. He went on to kick her resulting in the complainant sustaining a cut on her left cheek," Ms Takawira said. The matter is still before the courts.


