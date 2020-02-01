Bulawayo City Council defends awarding of tenders to outsiders

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) says companies in the country's second largest city were failing to meet required tender requirements, something that has seen firms based outside the city snatching the opportunities.This was revealed by BCC representative Engineer Simela Dube during a policy meeting organised and hosted by the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) Wednesday.Dube said failure by the companies to have the required documents has seen the local authority take it upon itself to educate the firms on how they could acquaint themselves with procedure in order to win tenders."When the local authority is seeking for companies to award tenders to, we take thorough scrutiny of the offers made paying particular attention to reliability and responsibility."The local authority does not entertain cheap offers at the expense of acquiring quality services."We do not entertain cheap offers, but we entertain cheap offers with reliable services of top quality," said Dube.Companies wishing to be awarded tenders are supposed to be registered with the regulatory authority of Zimbabwe (RAZ).Another city father, Mlungelwa Khumalo urged the firms to remain fully registered with RAZ in order to be given first preference when tender opportunities emerge."We encourage companies that wish to do services for the Bulawayo City Council to register with the Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe," he said."We cannot offer tenders to those who are not registered because it is against the law and it is a criminal offence."We also advise you to register while there is still time in order to avoid any disappointments."The meeting was held after questions had been raised as to why the authority was awarding tenders to companies outside Bulawayo with grumbles on why the local authority was favouring such companies at the expense of local ones.