Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe army chiefs panic, deploy special forces

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MILITARY commanders have deployed large numbers of officers from the Zimbabwe Intelligence Corps (ZIC), commonly known as military intelligence (MI), the elite Special Air Service (SAS) and the Special Investigations Branch (SIB) in communities throughout the country to gather intelligence as the rapidly deteriorating economy poses heightened risk to national security.

The deployments come at a time situation reports (sitreps) generated by the security service indicate that there is low morale among the rank and file as a result of economic hardships and unfulfilled promises from the 2017 military coup which toppled president Robert Mugabe and propelled President Emmerson Mnangagwa to power.

Military sources told the Zimbabwe Independent that the troops, who are embedded in the communities, are also gauging Zanu-PF support and Mnangagwa's popularity.

The MI uses information collection and analysis approaches to provide guidance and direction to assist commanders in their decisions. This is achieved through an assessment of data from a range of sources, directed towards the commanders' mission requirements or responding to questions as part of operational or campaign planning.

The commanders' information requirements are first identified before they are incorporated into intelligence collection, analysis and dissemination.

Areas of study may include the operational environment, hostile, friendly and neutral forces as well as the civilian population in an area of interest.

"Information gathered is then used for scenario mapping or scenario planning. The information can be used to predict events, which means it can be used to prepare responses or contingent measures," a security official said.

"For example, the information can be used to predict that riots are likely to break out if the economic situation continues to deteriorate, and so on. The fact that this is happening shows that the military is worried about the state of affairs."

The SAS is a highly skilled special forces unit based at Kabrit Barracks along the Harare-Chitungwiza highway.It undertakes a number of roles, including covert investigations, counter-terrorism, direct action, hostage taking and hostage rescue.

It is the most highly trained military unit with cutting-edge expertise in weapon use, parachuting, skydiving and hijack reversal.

"Their deployment in large numbers suggests that the commanders are concerned," a source said.The SIB is mainly used to conduct probes within the rank and file of the military as well as to carry out what a source described as "localised investigations within camps and in the cantonment proximity". Each military unit has SIB members.

Security sources told the Independent this week that army commanders are panicking over the widespread apprehension in the country, owing to the deteriorating economic situation, characterised by skyrocketing prices, high cost of living and hyperinflation, which has rendered salaries worthless.

Commanders' worst fear at the moment, sources said, is that the worsening hardships could trigger civil unrest."Basically, they have been deployed into the communities to gather intelligence and gauge the national mood given the likelihood of civil unrest. So they have deeply embedded themselves in society and it is difficult to recognise them since they don't wear army uniforms. In the case of the SAS, it includes relatively mature people with vast experience in intelligence gathering. They are highly trained and very efficient," the official said.

"They can very easily blend into communities and the majority can speak all local languages and are familiar with diverse cultures. They can carry out covert operations for periods of up to 20 years. SAS is the best-trained in all military skills and they do a lot of covert operations. They are part of the elite forces together with commandoes and the parachute regiment."

Besides deploying the special forces, the army has also embarked on large-scale internal surveillance of its officers amid concerns over rampant indiscipline and agitation among troops.

The internal surveillance, being undertaken by the MI and the military police, has been necessitated by growing disquiet within the rank and file of the military over the rising cost of living, poor salaries and difficult working conditions.

Commanders fear that there is a realistic possibility of mutiny if the situation is not urgently addressed."The generals are worried that during this period of a deteriorating economic situation in the country, soldiers are in a desperate condition: ill-disciplined, disorganised, poorly fed and poverty stricken," an officer in the army said.

Contacted for comment, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) spokesperson Overson Mugwisi said: "I am not aware of the said deployments. I need to find out from those responsible."

To survive the hardships, an increasing number of soldiers have turned to money-spinning activities such as gold panning while others have turned to crime, including armed robbery and theft.

In November last year, ZNA commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo convened an emergency staff meeting where he read the riot act over rampant indiscipline, theft of rations and criminal activities involving soldiers.

The Independent has been consistently reporting on the rising tension in the military since the start of last year.The army's Directorate of Signals has over the past 13 months been receiving alarming sitreps from various units, showing growing discontentment among the troops. Reports from the directorate show that morale has hit rock bottom.

At the height of economic turmoil in 2008, restless soldiers looted shops in Harare's central business district as the country grappled with acute shortages of basic commodities.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Community newspapers boss leaves in a huff

26 mins ago | 42 Views

'Mnangagwa a reformer,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

26 mins ago | 62 Views

Cartels rip up Zanu-PF camps

30 mins ago | 158 Views

Mohadi refuses to pay maintenance

31 mins ago | 108 Views

Teachers abandon formal dressing

32 mins ago | 82 Views

US$3.5 million for hospital equipment goes missing

32 mins ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's govt redeploys army personnel

1 hr ago | 494 Views

Here we go again!

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF rocked by fresh power struggles

1 hr ago | 386 Views

Bulawayo City Council defends awarding of tenders to outsiders

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Corruption is politicians' bedrock

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Indicators point towards further Zimdollar loss

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Polad to gobble US$4,5m on foreign trips

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa says no to food politicisation

1 hr ago | 115 Views

NSSA dumps Treasury Bills

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Malawi election bombshell: Courts becoming too powerful?

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Why does the oil industry attract much corruption?

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Harare dry taps vomit filth

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe inflation is understated

1 hr ago | 75 Views

How to choose subjects to pursue at A-level

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Man assaults wife for hiding his passport

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

BCC has no powers to change street names'

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Illegal miner dies in colliery tunnel

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Man fined for assaulting inattentive wife

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Govt sets up food aid database

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

'Bulawayo companies to blame for tender losses'

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa's NPRC hides behind Gukurahundi amnesty

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Delta to unveil PSL sponsorship deal

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Meteorological Department warns of flash floods

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Harrison to beef up Bosso squad

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bulawayo City Council's best & worst schools revealed

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mkhuphali Masuku out of Talen Vision

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Prophet Freddy courts controversy with 'drag queen' role

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Harare goes electronic

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Restore public trust in land allocation

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Police arrest notorious armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chamisa not serious about political dialogue

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimra recovers only $80 million

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa to repossess underutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

6 TV channels on the way

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Police raid Joram Gumbo's house

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Air Zimbabwe's 50-seater plane cleared to fly

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa chides Harare, Bulawayo DCCs

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Polyfoil Zimbabwe to invest US$1m in equipment

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Man jailed 3 years for attempting to rape minor

10 hrs ago | 937 Views

BUSE student jailed 15 years

10 hrs ago | 2229 Views

Man knocks out mother-in-law's teeth in brawl

10 hrs ago | 1196 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

11 hrs ago | 3370 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

12 hrs ago | 2439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days