Mnangagwa's govt redeploys army personnel

News / National

In a policy U-turn, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) will transfer non-commissioned officers who are married to commissioned officers to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) as it implements the fraternisation policy.According to a circular issued last year by ZDF Commander General Valerio Sibanda, the Fraternisation policy prohibited commissioned officers to marry non-commissioned officers.This meant that one of the spouses was supposed to leave the force. Business Times understands that there is an option for one spouse to be transferred to the ZRP or the ZPCS which gives a reprieve to soldiers.A number of non-commissioned officers are married to commissioned officers. ZDF spokesperson Colonel Overson Mugwisi confirmed the existence of the fraternisation policy but needed clearance to release more information."We received the fraternisation policy circular last year in January and it is being implemented but it is a matter for the army alone not for the public. I shall give you the full details once I am cleared by my superiors," Colonel Mugwisi said.According to the fraternisation order, officers who were married prior to the enactment of the policy had up to July 31, 2019 to decide who between the two would leave, but any violation from that date would result in the discharge of the couple.The order added: "Thus, they should decide on who should leave the organisation between each pair and names of those leaving the organisation as decided by each pair should be submitted to this headquarters by March 31, 2019.Failure to advise this headquarters by March 31, 2019, on (who) should leave the organisation between each pair, (the) army will assume that both partners have decided to leave and will proceed likewise to discharge both."