Man in court for raping niece on several occasions

by Stephen Jakes

A MAN from Umguza has appeared in court charged of raping a 13-year-old niece on different occasions.The man (36) pleaded guilty to rape when he appeared before the Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Sibonginkosi Mkandla.He was remanded in custody to February 10.The man and the girl, are uncle and niece.The court was told that sometime in 2014, the man had a tendency of coming home during the night drunk as he would enter the hut were the girl was sleeping with her brother.It is alleged that whilst she was asleep, the man would remove her clothes and have sexual intercourse without her consent.It is the state case that the man raped the girl three times on different occasions.The court was told that sometime in October 2019, the girl's aunt discovered that something was wrong with the girl.That is when the girl revealed to her aunt that the man was having sexual intercourse with her without her consent three times on different occasions.The matter was reported to the police which led to the man's arrest.The girl was referred to Inyathi district hospital for medical examination.