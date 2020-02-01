Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's apocalyptic end as Zimbabwe President

by Itai Mushekwe
5 hrs ago | Views
Time to say goodbye: President Emmerson Mnangagwa
BERLIN - President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is reportedly going to be viciously toppled from power in a catastrophic manner, that will include a combination of mass civil revolts and militia-like insurrections, which will leave the army with no option, but to step in to prevent the risk of a fully fledged civil war, Spotlight Zimbabwe reported.

Main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, has already warned that the country is on the brink of a civil war, as the political and economic situation continues to deteriorate, with food and fuel shortages and the health and education sectors all but collapsing.

Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) officials together with two serving cabinet ministers from Mnangagwa's twilight administration citing intelligence reports and documents, last month told this publication that they believe a "partial putsch" has already taken place, as the country is now thought to be completely run by the Joint Operations Command (JOC) on a day to day basis, with a new administrative command center based at the military's defence college in the capital, from where Vice President, Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga, now works and is based it has been revealed.


The opening of Zimbabwe's National Defence College. Government engineers say they were barred from inspecting the buildings.

Chiwenga is seldom at his Munhumutapa offices, where he goes mainly for official government meetings and engagements, while politically running the country from the defence college, the OPC officials said.

JOC is a shadowy quasi military organ, bringing together the country's military-security complex which includes the army, and its military intelligence wing and Presidential Guard, Air Force, Police, Prisons and the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) to manage homeland and foreign security affairs.

China, a special ally of VP Chiwenga, through Chinese firm Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Group financed and built the multi-million dollar Zimbabwe National Defence College, the country's first military higher education institution, which was designed to improve Harare's intelligence, security and defence systems.

"The classified intelligence reports prepared by the CIO in December 2019, suggest fears of an all out vicious civil uprising and demonstrations by the opposition MDC against the president," OPC sources said.



"These anticipated protests are going to be catastrophic, leading to the president's ouster. A hidden third hand is going to foment chaos and militia-like insurrections, leading to unseen bloodshed and destruction of business properties in the central business district, as that part of the primate city is going to turn into a warzone, where MDC supporters will engage in violent clashes with Zanu-PF youths, sent by the party leadership to counter the opposition's protest campaign."

 
Last April, former Bulawayo South MDC legislator, Eddie Cross, claimed that G40 members who were expelled from Zanu-PF are buying weapons to wage war in Zimbabwe, during a presentation at a Press Club in Capetown.

"Mnangagwa is committed to reform; he has not received sufficient recognition for what he has done. But he has to deal with recalcitrant elements in his party; intelligence sources suggest G40 is buying weapons," Cross said.

One of the ministers said he had it on good authority, that the army was already conducting drills to deal with the imminent demonstrations by militia elements and opposition supporters.

"The National Reaction Force is on standby throughout the whole of 2020 to quell these deadly clashes and demonstrations which the MDC has been planning, with the intention to make the country ungovernable, and cause a constitutional crisis to force for a transitional authority, that will run government until elections are called," said the minister who's also a Zanu-PF politburo member.



"This is going to backfire against both the MDC and unfortunately our leader too. Why? The military thinks ahead, and I have received confirmation from senior army officers, that in such a scenario, they (Army) will call on Chiwenga to be interim and transitional president of the transitional authority to avoid Sadc intervention or the sending of foreign peacekeeping troops to Zimbabwe, should things run out of control. The VP will form that tranistional government instead."

Spotlight Zimbabwe, reported in March 2019 based on information from diplomats in South Africa, that the United Nations Security Council was likely going to approve the intervention of a multinational force to Zimbabwe, to disarm and disable Mnangagwa's regime, should the army brutally crackdown on unarmed protesting civilians again and cause deaths by pumping live ammunition to contain the discontent.

The envoys warned that Zimbabwe was unlikely to get away with murder, following the shock military shootings in August 2018 and January last year, that left a swathe of terror and at least 17 extrajudicial killings, 16 rapes, 26 abductions and more than 600 assaults, according to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum.

Although the UN has no standing peacekeeping force ready to be deployed, one Western powerhouse (name supplied) at the time said to be "sympathetic with the people of Zimbabwe" and appalled by Harare's worsening violation of human rights was said to be willing to take up the mission, and was working on asking the Security Council to approve the intervention of the multinational force operating under Chapter VII authority.

Chapter VII of the United Nation's Charter sets out the UN Security Council's powers to maintain peace.



It also allows the Council to "determine the existence of any threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression" and to take military and nonmilitary action to "restore international peace and security".

Chapter VII also gives the Military Staff Committee responsibility for strategic coordination of forces placed at the disposal of the UN Security Council. It is made up of the chiefs of staff of the five permanent members of the Council.

Another cabinet minister said Chiwenga had not only received endorsement from China to be the next president, but from a couple of other foreign powers, including Russia, who did not want the country to slide into civil war.

"I will share this with you because it is not an official state secret," she said. "The VP not only has the endorsement of China, but a good number of other foreign powers are now lining behind his bid for presidency, including Russia. They want to do big business with Zimbabwe on the mining front, and the gateway to that is the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), who now have huge stakes in the country's mineral wealth especially platinum, uranium, lithium, gold and diamonds. As we speak Russia is on the verge of securing rights to some of our virgin uranium deposits and so are the Chinese, and Iranians."



Zimbabwe and Russia last year agreed terms to engage in uranium exploration and enrichment in a bid to begin generation, and solve Harare's electricity woes in the long term. The agreement was signed by foreign affairs minister, and Chiwenga inner circle ally, Sibusiso Moyo.

Moyo visited the Kremlin in August 2019, where he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the "peaceful use" of nuclear power.



"This was cooperation in exploration and other areas and research in as far as peaceful use of nuclear is concerned," said Moyo according to African Mining Brief. "When we say peaceful use of nuclear energy, it is one of the areas where power can actually be generated from in as far as that is concerned. It is not so much about being implemented but it is an agreement which conjoins the two countries for research."

Moyo according to the report, co-chaired the Third Session of the Inter-Governmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between Zimbabwe and Russia from 5 to 7 August in Moscow alongside Russia's Environment Minister Sergey Yefimovich Donksoy.

Publisher and political analyst, Ibbo Mandaza, recently told South African national broadcaster, Sabc, that Mnangagwa had lost China's approval, and that his government is the worst he has ever seen in his life.

"We have literally a military state in the country," said Mandaza. "It's the worst government ever in terms of composition and content. They have no capacity to turn things around, and this observation shared not only by those of us who are closer to the situation, but even the international community including the Chinese. They say this government has no capacity to turn around this country. They have no capacity to reform."




Source - spotlight

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

14 mins ago | 58 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Tsenengamu's proposal

17 mins ago | 109 Views

POLAD comedians splurge scarce forex on foreign trips

18 mins ago | 27 Views

More needs to be done action to deal with Corona virus threat in Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 23 Views

Of Zimbabwe's educated fools, thinkers

23 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe refugees lose fight to remain in Botswana

24 mins ago | 34 Views

WATCH: Tsenengamu lashes Mnangagwa, Chamisa

40 mins ago | 291 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is afraid of his own party, says Mutsvangwa

55 mins ago | 304 Views

Ginimbi denied bail

55 mins ago | 243 Views

Tsenengamu, Matutu to push for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for AU Summit

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Bosso's McClive joins Wits

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Suspended Zanu-PF Youth League trio speaks out

1 hr ago | 386 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed on $1 500 bail

1 hr ago | 277 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF leaders have resorted to grand looting, says Tsenengamu

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Mugabe's son has new girlfriend

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Investors target Bulawayo for quarry production business

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Lake Kariba needs three years to fill up

3 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mnangagwa tells police to deal with machete gangs decisively

3 hrs ago | 991 Views

Chiwenga's wife to move in with her mother

3 hrs ago | 2669 Views

Welshman Ncube blames the electorate

5 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Zesa CEO dies

5 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Matutu ups the stakes, reports Kuda Tagwirei to ZACC

5 hrs ago | 3111 Views

MDC senator threatens to burn Zec offices

5 hrs ago | 730 Views

Only Mnangagwa can fire me, not doctors, says Obadiah

5 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Zimbabwe Highway spikes robber nabbed

5 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Community newspapers boss leaves in a huff

10 hrs ago | 1545 Views

'Mnangagwa a reformer,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

10 hrs ago | 3083 Views

Cartels rip up Zanu-PF camps

10 hrs ago | 5107 Views

Mohadi refuses to pay maintenance

10 hrs ago | 2626 Views

Teachers abandon formal dressing

10 hrs ago | 2292 Views

US$3.5 million for hospital equipment goes missing

10 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Mnangagwa's govt redeploys army personnel

10 hrs ago | 4211 Views

Here we go again!

10 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Zimbabwe army chiefs panic, deploy special forces

10 hrs ago | 7186 Views

Zanu-PF rocked by fresh power struggles

10 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Indicators point towards further Zimdollar loss

11 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Malawi election bombshell: Courts becoming too powerful?

11 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Meteorological Department warns of flash floods

11 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Man jailed 3 years for attempting to rape minor

20 hrs ago | 1036 Views

BUSE student jailed 15 years

20 hrs ago | 2758 Views

Man knocks out mother-in-law's teeth in brawl

20 hrs ago | 1440 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

21 hrs ago | 3853 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

21 hrs ago | 2908 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

21 hrs ago | 2896 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

22 hrs ago | 3556 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

22 hrs ago | 4776 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days