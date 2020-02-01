Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Highway spikes robber nabbed

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
BEITBRIDGE police have nabbed one robber, believed to be part of a dangerous gang of criminals hammering spikes on highways, deflating vehicle tyres to rob travellers.

A firearm is said to have been recovered in a raid at one of the gangsters' houses when police employed their dog section, the K9 Unit.

Police are also said to have nabbed another suspect, who is part of a gang that allegedly targets solar power installations to steal equipment.

Officer commanding Beitbridge Police District Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the arrests and said investigations were ongoing.

"CID [Criminal Investigations Department] is still running around as these are two separate issues: one for (solar) panels, the other for spikes," he said in an interview.

Acting on a tip-off soon after some spikes were on Wednesday hammered on the Harare-Beitbridge Highway just 15km outside the border town, police immediately intensified their hunt.

They nabbed a suspect, who reportedly led them into arresting two others in the Tshitauze suburb, where a firearm was recovered.

Yesterday, police details with sniffer dogs were also seen at a house in Dulivhadzimo, where they recovered solar panels suspected to have been stolen from the Zezani area in Beitbridge West.

Beitbridge residents applauded the police for their good work, but chastised the government for not giving adequate resources to the police at Zimbabwe's busiest entry point.

"The police, with minimal resources, have cracked these two puzzles and if they were well resourced, the fight against crime would be tremendous," a resident, Bright Mateza, said.

Police in Beitbridge have a few vehicles and some of the cars from rural stations are used at the force's driving school in Bulawayo.

Outreach patrols across the country's 300-kilometre long border with South Africa, where smuggling and poaching is rife, are far in between.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2 gold miners saved in Zimbabwe rescue mission

17 mins ago | 47 Views

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

41 mins ago | 94 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

51 mins ago | 309 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Tsenengamu's proposal

54 mins ago | 488 Views

POLAD comedians splurge scarce forex on foreign trips

55 mins ago | 111 Views

More needs to be done action to deal with Corona virus threat in Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 78 Views

Of Zimbabwe's educated fools, thinkers

60 mins ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe refugees lose fight to remain in Botswana

1 hr ago | 113 Views

WATCH: Tsenengamu lashes Mnangagwa, Chamisa

1 hr ago | 536 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is afraid of his own party, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Ginimbi denied bail

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Tsenengamu, Matutu to push for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for AU Summit

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Bosso's McClive joins Wits

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Suspended Zanu-PF Youth League trio speaks out

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed on $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF leaders have resorted to grand looting, says Tsenengamu

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mugabe's son has new girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Investors target Bulawayo for quarry production business

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Lake Kariba needs three years to fill up

4 hrs ago | 946 Views

Mnangagwa tells police to deal with machete gangs decisively

4 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chiwenga's wife to move in with her mother

4 hrs ago | 3155 Views

Welshman Ncube blames the electorate

5 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Zesa CEO dies

6 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Matutu ups the stakes, reports Kuda Tagwirei to ZACC

6 hrs ago | 3180 Views

MDC senator threatens to burn Zec offices

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Only Mnangagwa can fire me, not doctors, says Obadiah

6 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mnangagwa's apocalyptic end as Zimbabwe President

6 hrs ago | 4146 Views

Community newspapers boss leaves in a huff

10 hrs ago | 1556 Views

'Mnangagwa a reformer,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

10 hrs ago | 3142 Views

Cartels rip up Zanu-PF camps

10 hrs ago | 5141 Views

Mohadi refuses to pay maintenance

10 hrs ago | 2661 Views

Teachers abandon formal dressing

10 hrs ago | 2305 Views

US$3.5 million for hospital equipment goes missing

10 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa's govt redeploys army personnel

11 hrs ago | 4237 Views

Here we go again!

11 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Zimbabwe army chiefs panic, deploy special forces

11 hrs ago | 7362 Views

Zanu-PF rocked by fresh power struggles

11 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Indicators point towards further Zimdollar loss

11 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Malawi election bombshell: Courts becoming too powerful?

11 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Meteorological Department warns of flash floods

12 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Man jailed 3 years for attempting to rape minor

20 hrs ago | 1041 Views

BUSE student jailed 15 years

20 hrs ago | 2771 Views

Man knocks out mother-in-law's teeth in brawl

20 hrs ago | 1443 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

21 hrs ago | 3870 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

22 hrs ago | 2923 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

22 hrs ago | 2908 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

23 hrs ago | 3567 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days