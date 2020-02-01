Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Welshman Ncube laments government's failure to implement devolution

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION MDC vice-president Welshman Ncube has lamented the government's failure to implement devolution.

Ncube made the remarks on Wednesday in Bulawayo at a meeting to enlighten residents on the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

He said the government and the Local Government minister, responsible for its implementation, seem not to understand the devolution clause in the Constitution (section 264) and what the concept entails or they deliberately do not want to implement it.

Ncube said one of the reasons the late former President Robert Mugabe was deposed was his failure to implement devolution.

"If you remember well when people were jumping in the streets saying Mugabe must be impeached, kissing the generals as cruel as they are, one of the charges against Mugabe was that from 2013 to 2017, he fully refused to implement devolution," Ncube said.

"Not a single clause in the 2013 Constitution was implemented. To this day, they are amending the Constitution and not a single clause has been implemented. Those elected in 2018 have not done anything, so there is no devolution to talk about. Up to now, they are failing to implement devolution."

Government last year disbursed funds to local authorities in the absence of laws to operationalise devolution.

Section 265(3) of the Constitution requires an Act of Parliament to provide appropriate mechanisms and procedures to facilitate co-ordination from central government, provincial, metropolitan and local councils, laws which have not been crafted.

Devolution is anchored on the principle of empowering provincial and metropolitan government councils to spearhead economic and social development projects in their jurisdiction leveraging on local resources.

It was adopted as a key component of the 2013 Constitution and is one of the founding values and principles of the Constitution.

Speaking at the same occasion, former State Enterprises and Parastatals minister Gorden Moyo said they had not seen devolution as wished by the public in the Constitution.

"The people who are trying to implement devolution on their own do not understand the concept. They do not understand it at all. To them, devolution is just decentralisation. We have not seen devolution (that was) wished for by the public in the Constitution," he said.

"The day devolution is really implemented, many things will be done in the local communities. At the moment, we still rely on central government. I don't think the minister responsible for devolution really understands the concept."

Devolution is meant to ensure the preservation of national unity, democratic participation in government by all citizens and communities and the equitable allocation of national resources and the participation of local communities in the determination of development priorities within their areas.

Doing away with the centralised system would improve service delivery, which collapsed in the past two decades.

On constitutional amendments, Moyo said government had misplaced priorities.

"The problem of the government is their priority. They are busy saying they want to gain public confidence and public trust, but when you come up with a controversial programme like the constitutional amendment, you lose on national confidence and trust including your international friends," he said, adding that government should not interfere with the Judiciary.

Moyo said the government could legally amend the Constitution, but morally, it was wrong as they must respect citizens' views.

Letrica Mumba, one of the guests, said the Constitutional Amendment Bill was retrogressive and inimical to the progress achieved in 2013.

"We are going back to the time when we had one centre of power, where the President would hire and fire someone and that is shown by most of the clauses," Mumba said.

"The clause clearly states that the President can appoint a public protector; the President can appoint judges in consultation with so and so. Let's take into account that consultation does not mean agreement."

Mumba said the President can consult, but the final decision was his. The meeting was attended by residents, civic society organisations and political party representatives.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2 gold miners saved in Zimbabwe rescue mission

17 mins ago | 47 Views

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

41 mins ago | 95 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

52 mins ago | 309 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Tsenengamu's proposal

54 mins ago | 491 Views

POLAD comedians splurge scarce forex on foreign trips

55 mins ago | 111 Views

More needs to be done action to deal with Corona virus threat in Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 78 Views

Of Zimbabwe's educated fools, thinkers

60 mins ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe refugees lose fight to remain in Botswana

1 hr ago | 113 Views

WATCH: Tsenengamu lashes Mnangagwa, Chamisa

1 hr ago | 537 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is afraid of his own party, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Ginimbi denied bail

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Tsenengamu, Matutu to push for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for AU Summit

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Bosso's McClive joins Wits

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Suspended Zanu-PF Youth League trio speaks out

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed on $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF leaders have resorted to grand looting, says Tsenengamu

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mugabe's son has new girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Investors target Bulawayo for quarry production business

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Lake Kariba needs three years to fill up

4 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa tells police to deal with machete gangs decisively

4 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chiwenga's wife to move in with her mother

4 hrs ago | 3156 Views

Welshman Ncube blames the electorate

5 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Zesa CEO dies

6 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Matutu ups the stakes, reports Kuda Tagwirei to ZACC

6 hrs ago | 3180 Views

MDC senator threatens to burn Zec offices

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Only Mnangagwa can fire me, not doctors, says Obadiah

6 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Zimbabwe Highway spikes robber nabbed

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Mnangagwa's apocalyptic end as Zimbabwe President

6 hrs ago | 4146 Views

Community newspapers boss leaves in a huff

10 hrs ago | 1556 Views

'Mnangagwa a reformer,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

10 hrs ago | 3142 Views

Cartels rip up Zanu-PF camps

10 hrs ago | 5141 Views

Mohadi refuses to pay maintenance

10 hrs ago | 2661 Views

Teachers abandon formal dressing

10 hrs ago | 2305 Views

US$3.5 million for hospital equipment goes missing

10 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa's govt redeploys army personnel

11 hrs ago | 4237 Views

Here we go again!

11 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Zimbabwe army chiefs panic, deploy special forces

11 hrs ago | 7362 Views

Zanu-PF rocked by fresh power struggles

11 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Indicators point towards further Zimdollar loss

11 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Malawi election bombshell: Courts becoming too powerful?

11 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Meteorological Department warns of flash floods

12 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Man jailed 3 years for attempting to rape minor

20 hrs ago | 1041 Views

BUSE student jailed 15 years

20 hrs ago | 2771 Views

Man knocks out mother-in-law's teeth in brawl

20 hrs ago | 1443 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

21 hrs ago | 3870 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

22 hrs ago | 2924 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

22 hrs ago | 2908 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

23 hrs ago | 3567 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days