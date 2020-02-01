Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Welshman Ncube blames the electorate

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans have to do away with the two-thirds majority in Parliament and vote for multiple political parties in order to stop politicians from abusing their authority, Professor Welshman Ncube has said.

Prof Ncube argued that a supermajority in Parliament has made it easier for the Zanu-PF led government to amend the country's constitution 'unnecessarily.'

He said without a two-thirds majority, it would take time for one political party to amend the constitution as it would require the by-in of other groupings and ultimately their constituents whom they represented.

Speaking at a public opinion space meeting on the proposed Constitution Amendment (No.2) Bill held Wednesday in Bulawayo, Prof Ncube, a constitutional expert underscored that without a two-thirds majority, political parties would trade as equals and not impose their interests on others.

"The provisions to change the constitution normally requires what we call supermajority, in our case in Zimbabwe, we need two-thirds majority, as it's assumed it is difficult for anyone to garner two- thirds majority. But in Zimbabwe we know our elections and that Zanu-PF has had two-thirds majority successively," he said.

Prof Ncube, who is also the vice president of the MDC, remarked that part of the problem emanated from the electorate.

"That is a part of the problem because we-the-people must always be slow to give any political party that much power but we gave them, now they are changing the constitution without any consultative consensus process. The amendments went through Zanu-PF processes, go to Cabinet then afterwards a bill emerges, which we see for the first time when it has been published. That is problematic," he quipped.

The most important thing to make sure of was that no one has a two-thirds majority, Prof Ncube reiterated.

"No single political formation must have a two-thirds majority to be able to unilaterally on their own, effect change. If you don't have a two-thirds majority an amendment is not necessary, it means you have to reach out to others, persuade them and everybody will be ultimately answerable to the electorate. Before these players agree to what they are proposing they will look back and say ‘will our constituency accept this' because we all have to face the electorate at end of day," he explained.

Prof Ncube said doing away with the two-thirds majority was the ‘surest' point of minimising unnecessary amendments, which consolidated and accumulated power for those in power.

"They believe ‘the moment I have two thirds, I will do what I can because the people voted for me therefore, I can do it'," the constitutional lawyer posited.

"When you know there is a political price to pay for doing something, even if you have a two-thirds majority, you will think twice before doing something. But if there is no political price to pay you will do it anyway, which is why citizens must resist so that we don't have these willy-nilly amendments."

A legal practitioner, Lactricia Mumba, asserted that when it came to elections, voters must know there were consequences to their vote.

"The problem we have now is deeper than discussions, it starts from how we vote. When we conduct voter education, we start six months before elections and we teach people how to mark their ‘x' inside the box so it's not a spoilt ballot. But we forget that ‘x' is just a formality on paper," she said.

"Voter education should go to the root to what your vote means, even those in rural areas should know what their vote means. To vote means the person I am voting for, I am sending them with my views, not to bring me rice or seed, but to enact laws in parliament."

Mumba emphasised that two-thirds majority went to the root of voter education, noting if people knew voting represented something bigger, they would be empowered.

"When I vote for someone to represent my views, I don't need to beg for seed but I would be empowered to buy my own seed. The problem of two-thirds majority is not at the top but at the bottom, from voter education. We must not cry after these amendments have been made but we must empower people to know what their votes means," the lawyer opinioned.

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2 gold miners saved in Zimbabwe rescue mission

18 mins ago | 49 Views

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

42 mins ago | 98 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

52 mins ago | 313 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Tsenengamu's proposal

55 mins ago | 499 Views

POLAD comedians splurge scarce forex on foreign trips

56 mins ago | 113 Views

More needs to be done action to deal with Corona virus threat in Zimbabwe

60 mins ago | 79 Views

Of Zimbabwe's educated fools, thinkers

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe refugees lose fight to remain in Botswana

1 hr ago | 114 Views

WATCH: Tsenengamu lashes Mnangagwa, Chamisa

1 hr ago | 541 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is afraid of his own party, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 497 Views

Ginimbi denied bail

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Tsenengamu, Matutu to push for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for AU Summit

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Bosso's McClive joins Wits

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Suspended Zanu-PF Youth League trio speaks out

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed on $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF leaders have resorted to grand looting, says Tsenengamu

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mugabe's son has new girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Investors target Bulawayo for quarry production business

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Lake Kariba needs three years to fill up

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa tells police to deal with machete gangs decisively

4 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chiwenga's wife to move in with her mother

4 hrs ago | 3163 Views

Zesa CEO dies

6 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Matutu ups the stakes, reports Kuda Tagwirei to ZACC

6 hrs ago | 3182 Views

MDC senator threatens to burn Zec offices

6 hrs ago | 752 Views

Only Mnangagwa can fire me, not doctors, says Obadiah

6 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Zimbabwe Highway spikes robber nabbed

6 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Mnangagwa's apocalyptic end as Zimbabwe President

6 hrs ago | 4151 Views

Community newspapers boss leaves in a huff

10 hrs ago | 1556 Views

'Mnangagwa a reformer,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

10 hrs ago | 3142 Views

Cartels rip up Zanu-PF camps

10 hrs ago | 5141 Views

Mohadi refuses to pay maintenance

10 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Teachers abandon formal dressing

11 hrs ago | 2305 Views

US$3.5 million for hospital equipment goes missing

11 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa's govt redeploys army personnel

11 hrs ago | 4237 Views

Here we go again!

11 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Zimbabwe army chiefs panic, deploy special forces

11 hrs ago | 7366 Views

Zanu-PF rocked by fresh power struggles

11 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Indicators point towards further Zimdollar loss

11 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Malawi election bombshell: Courts becoming too powerful?

11 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Meteorological Department warns of flash floods

12 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Man jailed 3 years for attempting to rape minor

20 hrs ago | 1041 Views

BUSE student jailed 15 years

20 hrs ago | 2771 Views

Man knocks out mother-in-law's teeth in brawl

20 hrs ago | 1443 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

21 hrs ago | 3870 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

22 hrs ago | 2924 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

22 hrs ago | 2909 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

23 hrs ago | 3568 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days