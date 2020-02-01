Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa tells police to deal with machete gangs decisively

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has directed the country's security sector to decisively deal with illegal gold miners and robbers who are terrorising Zimbabweans with machetes.

Mnangagwa's directive comes barely a week after his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, also warned the machete-wielding gangs that their days were numbered.

The tough stance by the country's leadership also comes as the government has been challenged to unleash the full might of the military to protect communities where machete-wielding gangs are running amok.

In his opening remarks during the 336th session of the Zanu-PF politburo meeting yesterday, Mnangagwa called on all Zimbabweans to unite against illegal gold panners.

"Our security sector has been directed to urgently bring an end to the current scourge of violence by unruly machete-wielding criminal gangs and malcontents. We appeal to the party to support this endeavour," Mnangagwa said.

The president's order for the security sector to crush the ruthless gangs mirrors what was said by Chiwenga last weekend in Harare during an event to mark International Day of Prayer.

"The vice president said machete gangs and armed robbers would be dealt with without mercy by the government.

"A united, prosperous, peaceful and secure Zimbabwe is achievable where people can freely worship and carry out their day-to-day activities with a sense of security and belonging.

"While government takes stern measures against those who disturb peace, security and the conduct of business, such as those machete-wielding gangsters and robbers who have emerged, prayers and evangelical crusades can also provide significant complementary support," Chiwenga said.

The former general - who led the military operation which ended the late former president Robert Mugabe's long and ruinous rule in November 2017 - spoke days after Norton MP Temba Mliswa had called on the government to deploy soldiers to end the machete gangs menace.

He said a military deployment should complement the efforts of the police, whose operation has led to the arrest of thousands of machete criminals across the country since late last year.

Code-named Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere (illegal gold mining must end), the operation has so far led to the arrest of more than 2 000 machete-wielding criminals.

In his politburo address, Mnangagwa also spoke strongly against corruption, calling on everyone to accelerate efforts in fighting the vice.

Yesterday, the president also encouraged the ruling party to, in the face of the current drought that has led to food insecurity in the country, ensure that food aid is distributed to all the needy "regardless of political affiliation".

"The mealie meal subsidies will continue. We must all work towards strengthening the system and eliminate abuse of the facility.

"The vulnerable in our midst cannot be taken advantage of," Mnangagwa said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2 gold miners saved in Zimbabwe rescue mission

18 mins ago | 51 Views

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

42 mins ago | 98 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

53 mins ago | 315 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Tsenengamu's proposal

55 mins ago | 502 Views

POLAD comedians splurge scarce forex on foreign trips

56 mins ago | 113 Views

More needs to be done action to deal with Corona virus threat in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Of Zimbabwe's educated fools, thinkers

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe refugees lose fight to remain in Botswana

1 hr ago | 114 Views

WATCH: Tsenengamu lashes Mnangagwa, Chamisa

1 hr ago | 544 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is afraid of his own party, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Ginimbi denied bail

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Tsenengamu, Matutu to push for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for AU Summit

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Bosso's McClive joins Wits

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Suspended Zanu-PF Youth League trio speaks out

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed on $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF leaders have resorted to grand looting, says Tsenengamu

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mugabe's son has new girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Investors target Bulawayo for quarry production business

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Lake Kariba needs three years to fill up

4 hrs ago | 953 Views

Chiwenga's wife to move in with her mother

4 hrs ago | 3167 Views

Welshman Ncube blames the electorate

5 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Zesa CEO dies

6 hrs ago | 2422 Views

Matutu ups the stakes, reports Kuda Tagwirei to ZACC

6 hrs ago | 3182 Views

MDC senator threatens to burn Zec offices

6 hrs ago | 752 Views

Only Mnangagwa can fire me, not doctors, says Obadiah

6 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Zimbabwe Highway spikes robber nabbed

6 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Mnangagwa's apocalyptic end as Zimbabwe President

6 hrs ago | 4151 Views

Community newspapers boss leaves in a huff

10 hrs ago | 1556 Views

'Mnangagwa a reformer,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

10 hrs ago | 3143 Views

Cartels rip up Zanu-PF camps

10 hrs ago | 5141 Views

Mohadi refuses to pay maintenance

10 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Teachers abandon formal dressing

11 hrs ago | 2305 Views

US$3.5 million for hospital equipment goes missing

11 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa's govt redeploys army personnel

11 hrs ago | 4237 Views

Here we go again!

11 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Zimbabwe army chiefs panic, deploy special forces

11 hrs ago | 7367 Views

Zanu-PF rocked by fresh power struggles

11 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Indicators point towards further Zimdollar loss

11 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Malawi election bombshell: Courts becoming too powerful?

11 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Meteorological Department warns of flash floods

12 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Man jailed 3 years for attempting to rape minor

20 hrs ago | 1041 Views

BUSE student jailed 15 years

20 hrs ago | 2771 Views

Man knocks out mother-in-law's teeth in brawl

20 hrs ago | 1443 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

21 hrs ago | 3870 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

22 hrs ago | 2924 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

22 hrs ago | 2909 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

23 hrs ago | 3568 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days