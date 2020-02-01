Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's son has new girlfriend

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE son of former late president Robert Mugabe, Robert Mugabe junior, has taken to social media to show off his super-model girlfriend Hillary Makaya.

The two made their relationship public known last weekend on Instagram. The lovebirds went on to celebrate Robert's 27th birthday of Robert Jnr.
The South African-based model was one of the award winners in 2016 taking home with her seven awards at the Miss Teen Heritage World in 2016.


Source - newzimbabwe

