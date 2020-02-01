Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC, Zanu-PF leaders have resorted to grand looting, says Tsenengamu

SUSPENDED Zanu-PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has described the opposition MDC and the ruling party as corrupt twins whose leaders have resorted to grand looting.

Tsenengamu was speaking at a press conference barely three days after his year-long suspension for speaking "unprocedurally" against corruption where he named close allies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as corrupt.

"We have pinpointed these individuals (Kuda Tagwirei, Billy Rautenbach and Tafadzwa Musarara), yes, but there are other activities that are happening elsewhere, and this is not just confined to those linked to Zanu-PF, I was reading in the papers that some millions went missing or were abused in a certain political party," said Tsenengamu.

There were reports this week that the MDC is carrying out an audit after over $2 million from the party coffers was stolen.

"So this is everywhere, these parties are twins. So that mentality of saying let them deal with their own problems is not right, this is our problem, look at what is happening there," said Tsenengamu.

"Those whom we elected to be leaders have turned themselves to be looters on both sides. There are thieves in Zanu-PF. There are thieves in the MDC. Let's come together. We have corruption in local councils where the MDC is in charge and those who are in charge have turned into looters."

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days